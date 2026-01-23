News

Tinubu announces ambassador-designates to US, France, Türkiye, UK

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
Tinubu grants states full control over electricity
President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of four ambassador-designates to key countries, including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Turkey.

The appointees are Ambassador Ayodele Oke to France, Colonel Lateef Are to the United States, Ambassador Amin Dalhatu as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, former Kebbi governor, to Turkey.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement, on Thursday.

”President Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Colonel Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.”

”Also confirmed by the President is the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

”Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, former governor of Kebbi, is the ambassador-designate to Turkey, where the President is scheduled to begin a state visit next week.

”In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the four countries about the ambassador-designates, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.”

 

