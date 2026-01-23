‘Canada Doesn’t Exist Because of the US’ — Carney Fires Back at Trump

Share this:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected US President Donald Trump’s assertion that “Canada lives because of the United States,” emphasizing Canada’s independence and sovereignty.

Speaking in Quebec City ahead of a new legislative session, Carney said:

“Canada doesn’t live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian.”

He acknowledged the “remarkable partnership” between the two countries but stressed that Canada must chart its own course in global affairs.

The remarks come after Carney delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in which he highlighted what he described as a “rupture” in the US-led international order.

He argued that middle powers, including Canada, could no longer rely solely on compliance to protect themselves from the ambitions of major powers.

Following Carney’s comments, President Trump withdrew Canada’s invitation to his self-styled “Board of Peace”, a US initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

Canadian officials later confirmed that the country would not participate in the board, citing the financial and political implications of membership.

Carney’s address in Quebec emphasized Canada’s role as a model for democratic governance, highlighting the importance of defending sovereignty, securing borders, and maintaining a rules-based international system.

While Canada remains heavily reliant on trade with the United States, Carney underscored the need for the country to navigate an increasingly divided global landscape.

“The world is more divided. Former alliances are being redefined and, in some cases, broken,” he said.

The exchange reflects ongoing tensions between the two North American allies amid trade disputes, previous threats by Trump to annex Canadian territory, and broader disagreements over the global order.

