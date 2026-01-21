NewsPolitics

2027: PDP Zones Presidential Ticket to the South

By Precious Nwabuisi
PDP Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagun
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its presidential ticket for the 2027 general election will be open to all eligible Nigerians from the southern part of the country, including former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The position was stated on Tuesday night in Abuja by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), who leads a faction of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Turaki spoke after leading party officials on a courtesy visit to former Vice-President Namadi Sambo at his residence in Asokoro.

Responding to questions on whether Jonathan or any other prominent figure had indicated interest in contesting, Turaki said the party had zoned its presidential ticket to the South and that any qualified southerner was free to vie for it.

He explained that the PDP’s process would be open, transparent and fair, adding that while the party was aware that some individuals would not be eligible to contest, he declined to mention names.

“We in the PDP have taken a decision to zone our presidential ticket to the southern part of the country.

For now, we do not know who will emerge as our candidate, even though we know those who will not be our candidates,” Turaki said.

He added that any PDP member from the South or of southern extraction who meets constitutional requirements is free to contest, stressing that the party’s internal process would create a level playing field.

Turaki said the visit to Sambo was to formally introduce officials elected at the party’s national convention held in Ibadan on November 15, 2025.

According to him, the former vice-president welcomed the delegation and offered advice on the party’s challenges and prospects.

He also disclosed that Sambo reaffirmed his membership of the PDP and promised to resume more active participation in party activities.

Turaki said the assurance from party elders and founding members was a boost to the PDP as it works to reposition itself ahead of future elections.

He further told party supporters that the PDP was regaining political momentum, citing recent electoral successes, including area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory and off-season governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

According to him, the party remains focused on rebuilding itself into a strong platform capable of winning national elections.

