Entertainment

Mother Publicly Accuses Ayinde Foga of Alleged Affair With Her Married Daughter

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

A developing controversy has stirred public attention after a woman came forward with allegations against Ayinde Foga, accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with her daughter, who she says is legally married.

According to the woman, who made the claims during a public outburst and subsequent online circulation, she believes Ayinde Foga engaged in a secret affair with her daughter despite being fully aware of her marital status. The mother expressed deep distress, stating that the alleged relationship has caused serious strain within her family and has brought emotional turmoil to both households involved.

READ ALSO:  Form The Archives: Sheik Gumi's Prophetic Letter To Buhari In 2015

In her account, the woman claimed she discovered conversations and interactions which, in her view, pointed to an intimate relationship beyond friendship. She further alleged that repeated warnings and attempts to intervene were ignored, prompting her decision to make the matter public.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

“This has destroyed peace in my home,” she reportedly said, adding that she felt compelled to speak out after exhausting private efforts to resolve the issue.

The allegations have since generated widespread reactions on social media, with opinions sharply divided. While some users sympathized with the mother and condemned what they described as a lack of moral boundaries, others cautioned against rushing to conclusions, stressing that the claims remain unproven and that all parties involved deserve a fair hearing.

READ ALSO:  Ooni and I have parted ways - Olori Wuraola
DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

As of the time of this report, Ayinde Foga has not publicly responded to the allegations. There has also been no confirmed statement from the daughter or her husband addressing the claims. No legal action has been announced, and it remains unclear

whether the matter has been reported to law enforcement or is being handled as a private family dispute.

Observers have noted that situations involving family conflict and alleged extramarital relationships are often complex, urging the public to avoid harassment or defamatory attacks while facts are still unclear. Legal experts also warn that public accusations without judicial findings can carry serious consequences.

READ ALSO:  Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes Makes History With ₦2Bn

This remains a developing story. Until verifiable evidence or official statements emerge from the parties involved, the claims should be treated strictly as allegations, not established facts.

Post Views: 159
Share this:
Previous article
2027: PDP Zones Presidential Ticket to the South
Next article
The Moment Carter Efe Asked a Policeman for His Account Number but the Officer Declined Because of a Livestream
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks