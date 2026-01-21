The Moment Carter Efe Asked a Policeman for His Account Number but the Officer Declined Because of a Livestream

Share this:

Popular Nigerian skit maker and singer Carter Efe sparked conversations online after a recent moment involving a police officer during a live broadcast captured public attention.

The incident occurred while Carter Efe was livestreaming, engaging

with fans in his usual humorous and spontaneous manner. During the interaction, he encountered a police officer and, in what appeared to be a friendly gesture, asked the officer for his bank account number, seemingly with the intention of sending money or offering financial support.

However, the moment took an unexpected turn when the police officer politely declined, explaining that he could not accept or share such information because the interaction was happening on a livestream.

The officer’s response immediately stood out to viewers, many of whom praised him for maintaining professionalism and awareness, especially in an era where public officials are under constant scrutiny online. Rather than engaging in an act that could be misinterpreted as solicitation or misconduct, the officer chose to draw a clear boundary.

Social media reactions poured in shortly after the clip circulated. Some users applauded the officer for protecting his integrity and avoiding unnecessary controversy, while others found humor in the situation, noting how Carter Efe’s well-meaning gesture unintentionally highlighted the tension between public generosity and official ethics.

Post Views: 123