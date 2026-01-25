Justice Omotosho who jailed Nnamdi Kanu nominated for appeal court appointment

Share this:

Justice James Omotosho, who convicted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, on terrorism charges, is among judges shortlisted for appointment as Justice of the Court of Appeal.

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) published the names, seeking public comments on the nominees’ integrity and suitability.

According to the Commission, the publication of shortlisted candidates’ names is part of efforts to promote openness in the judicial appointment process.

“To enhance transparency and accountability in the appointment process of Judicial Officers to Superior Courts of Record, it has been resolved that the Federal Judicial Service Commission… shall always publish the names of all shortlisted candidates,” the notice stated.

The Commission explained that the exercise is designed to allow public input on the nominees.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to solicit comments from the general public regarding the integrity, reputation and suitability of these candidates for Judicial appointments,” it added.

Justice Omotosho is among several judges shortlisted from Federal and State High Courts, as well as Customary and Sharia Courts of Appeal across the country.

From Benue State, the shortlisted candidates are Hon. Justice Raphael Aluwe and Hon. Justice Dennis Mbaafumega Igyuse.

Bayelsa State nominees include Justice Ebiyerin Goodness, Justice Simon Warikiyel, and Justice Zibotu Patience.

In Cross River State, those listed are Hon. Justice Abus Elias Ojie, Hon. Justice Agianpuye Ubus, Hon. Justice Abba Ukpai, and Hon. Justice Obo Awusa Oto.

For Ekiti State, the nominee is Justice Monsola Oluwatoyin Abiodunde.

Plateau State candidates include Justice Jacob Azi Atsen, Hon. Justice Veronica Julcit, Hon. Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, and Hon. Justice Nankwat Dawat Shaseet.

In Ogun State, the shortlisted judges are Hon. Justice James Kolawole Omotosho, Hon. Justice Ogunfowora, Hon. Justice Rukayat Velunde, and Hon. Justice Olufunke Sule Minzall.

The Commission listed Hon. Justice Abdulhameed Mohammed Yakubu, Hon. Justice Suleiman Yahaya Abubakar, Hon. Justice Mohammed Auwal Haruna, and Hon. Justice Daurabo Suleiman for Gombe State.

From Ondo State, the nominees are Hon. Justice Oluyemi Debayo, Hon. Justice Orimisan James, Hon. Justice Akintemi Michael, and Hon. Justice Ademola.

For the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the shortlisted candidates are Hon. Justice Nuhu Sumenti Adi, Hon. Justice Rosemary Indinya Kanyip, and Hon. Justice Danladi John Yakubu.

Taraba State has Hon. Justice Dauda Njane Buba as its listed candidate.

From Katsina State, the shortlisted judges are Hon. Justice Sanusi Kado, Hon. Justice Safiya Badamasi Umar, SAN, Hon. Justice Adam Salihu Varima, and Hon. Justice Ibrahim Abubakar Maude.

Kebbi State nominees include Hon. Justice Sabiu Bala Shuaibu, Hon. Justice Maryam Aliyu, Hon. Justice Abubakar Saddiq Bello, and Hon. Justice Shamsudeen Ja’afar.

For Ebonyi State, the candidates are Hon. Justice Vincent Nwanchukwu, Hon. Justice Thelma Adanna Achom, Hon. Justice Esther Awo Ota, and Hon. Justice Emoka Naito.

The Commission invited the public to submit objections or comments concerning any of the shortlisted judges.

“All complaints or comments must be submitted in writing… within Fourteen (14) days from the date of this publication,” the notice said, adding that “each complaint/comment must be accompanied by a verifying affidavit.”

It further cautioned the public to “guard against false and unsubstantial complaint/comment as there will be consequences

Post Views: 174