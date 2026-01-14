Kano govt pressuring elected officials to join APC — Kwankwaso

Share this:

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has accused the Kano State government of pressuring local government officials and appointees to join the APC, causing widespread tension and stress.

He claimed officials were asked to sign papers declaring their allegiance to either Kwankwasiyya or Gandujiya.

He claimed that the state government introduced a system that compelled local government executives and political appointees to openly declare their political allegiance.

“Chairmen, councillors, secretaries and other office holders were given papers and asked to write their names to show whether they support Kwankwasiyya or Gandujiya,’’ Kwankwaso said.

“This is something that any well-meaning resident of Kano State would not feel comfortable with.’’

He explained that the development had led to serious distress among many officials.

“Since this issue started, people have been facing tension and stress. Many chairmen called me. Some councillors who could speak with me explained the situation they were facing.

“Other political appointees, including members of the State Assembly, also reached out to me,” he said.

According to him, the pressure affected elected and appointees differently.

“Some of them could not sleep. Some were deeply confused. Some were even placed on drips in hospitals,” Kwankwaso added.

He said the situation prompted him to consult widely in order to reduce the pressure on those affected, noting that insisting on a hard position at the time could have worsened their condition.

“That is why we agreed that all chairmen, councillors, supervisory councillors and anyone who was asked to sign should go ahead and sign. We have no problem with that,” he said.

Kwankwaso stressed that the decision should not be linked to future elections, adding that the time for such considerations had not yet come.

“2027 is not yet here. We pray that Allah spares our lives to reach that time. Our supporters are everywhere; we know them and they know themselves,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the decision would help ease tensions in Kano State, particularly among those he said were being subjected to pressure.

While reflecting on past political events, Kwankwaso recalled the 2015 political transition, alleging that disloyalty at the time led to prolonged hardship for his supporters.

“We looked at history and remembered what happened in 2015, when our supporters suffered for eight years due to betrayal,” he said.

