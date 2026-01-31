Kwam 1’s Awujale bid: Fusengbuwa royal insider explains process

Share this:

(DDM) – Otunba Abdul-Lateef Adebayo Owoyemi, Olori Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, has provided a detailed account of Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1 or K1 De Ultimate, and his attempt to contest for the Awujale of Ijebuland throne.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday, January 30, 2026, Owoyemi addressed claims by Kwam 1 regarding alleged exclusion and bias in the selection process for the Awujale crown.

Owoyemi revealed that he had never met Kwam 1 in person until after the passing of the previous Awujale. “For quite some time, I had heard great things about Wasiu,” he said. “I didn’t meet him until after the Royal Highness passed away, during an Otumbas gathering at a group member’s home.”

During their first meeting, Kwam 1 asked a surprising question about lineage. “Sir, did you know that Fidipote was Fusengbuwa’s son?” Owoyemi recalled. He admitted the information was new to him and said, “I’m learning every day.”

Owoyemi explained that Kwam 1 officially expressed interest in the throne just before the nomination deadline. The musician sent a letter requesting assistance and declaring his intent to be named Awujale.

He further clarified that formal documentation is required to verify membership in the ruling house. “Thousands have previously claimed membership,” Owoyemi said. Prospective candidates must submit specific forms detailing their ancestry, lineage, and connection to the ruling house. Validation is then conducted by the relevant family unit commander.

The deadline for submission coincided with Kwam 1’s letter, but Owoyemi said an extension of seven days was granted to allow completion of the forms. However, during the vetting process, concerns arose regarding his eligibility. “Who signed as his family unit head?” Owoyemi said the council asked. Ultimately, the musician could not be verified as a legitimate member of the governing house.

Owoyemi recounted that a polite letter was sent to Kwam 1 informing him of the ruling. “We have not been persuaded that you are an authentic and lawful member,” he said. The matter was reportedly taken to court by the musician, but the litigation was later withdrawn voluntarily.

Following this, nominations proceeded according to traditional procedures. “Since 1959, no family head or individual can influence the outcome,” Owoyemi stated. He added that the final list of nominees is handled exclusively by the key decision-makers of the ruling house.

The Fusengbuwa insider emphasized that the Awujale selection process is governed strictly by documented lineage, proper vetting, and traditional customs, not personal influence or public popularity, underscoring the transparency and integrity of the ruling house procedures.

