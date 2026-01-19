Meloni Slams Trump Tariff Threats Over Greenland As Dangerous Gamble

Share this:

(DDM) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has openly challenged U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs linked to Greenland’s security, describing the move as a serious mistake that risks deepening tensions between America and its European allies.

Meloni made it clear at the start of her remarks that escalating trade penalties over security responsibilities would damage cooperation rather than strengthen it.

Speaking to journalists during her official state visit to Seoul, South Korea, the Italian leader said misunderstandings had arisen between Washington and European partners over Greenland’s strategic role.

She stressed that diplomacy, not economic punishment, should guide discussions involving shared security concerns in the Arctic region.

Meloni confirmed that she personally spoke with President Trump to address the issue directly and to prevent further escalation.

She argued that NATO, not unilateral tariffs, provides the proper framework for coordinating deterrence, defense responsibilities, and strategic interests related to Greenland.

According to her, the alliance already offers established mechanisms for dialogue, burden-sharing, and crisis management among member states.

Her comments followed Trump’s announcement of a sweeping 10 percent tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Trump said the tariffs would take effect on February 1 and could rise sharply to 25 percent if negotiations fail.

The U.S. president justified the decision by declaring Greenland, an autonomous territory under Denmark, vital to American national security.

Trump further intensified concerns by refusing to rule out the use of force to secure U.S. control over Greenland, a statement that alarmed European governments.

European leaders fear that such rhetoric undermines trust within NATO and destabilizes an already sensitive geopolitical region.

Meloni warned that framing security cooperation as a trade dispute sets a dangerous precedent that could fracture transatlantic unity.

She emphasized that European nations already contribute significantly to NATO operations and regional security initiatives.

The Italian prime minister insisted that dialogue through existing alliances remains the most effective way to resolve strategic disagreements.

Analysts say Meloni’s criticism reflects growing unease in Europe over Trump’s confrontational approach to allies.

They note that linking tariffs to military cooperation risks politicizing defense commitments and weakening collective security structures.

Greenland’s strategic importance has increased in recent years due to Arctic shipping routes, rare earth resources, and heightened global competition.

Experts argue that cooperative governance and multilateral agreements offer more stability than economic coercion.

Meloni’s intervention positions Italy as a vocal advocate for de-escalation and alliance-based problem-solving.

Her stance also highlights broader European resistance to policies that blur the line between trade pressure and security threats.

As tensions simmer, observers say the dispute will test NATO’s cohesion and the future of U.S.–European relations.

For now, Meloni continues to push for calm negotiations, warning that aggressive tariffs could harm allies without delivering lasting security gains.

👇👇👇

_Become a Tech Pro! DDM Cohort 7 training starts on January 26th 2025, Secure your Spot Now! Join the registration group below:_

https://chat.whatsapp.com/El5j2EJgt3q84sWbsLhdsH

Post Views: 200