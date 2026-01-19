Senator Araraume Endorses Tinubu’s Second-Term Bid

Share this:

Former senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ifeanyi Araraume, has thrown his support behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for re-election, describing the president as deserving of a second term to consolidate ongoing reforms.

Araraume made the declaration on Monday while speaking with journalists at his country home in Isiebu, Isiala Mbano Area of Imo State.

He said President Tinubu has the constitutional right to seek another four-year term and has so far demonstrated strong leadership under challenging circumstances.

According to him, criticisms suggesting that Nigeria is drifting toward a one-party state are misleading and do not reflect the country’s political reality.

He stressed that Nigeria remains a multiparty democracy with more than 40 registered political parties, a situation he said underscores political freedom and pluralism.

Araraume noted that Nigerians are free to belong to any political party of their choice, adding that no one was forced or coerced into joining the APC.

He explained that political realignments are a normal feature of Nigeria’s democracy, recalling that similar shifts occurred during the years when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dominated national politics.

He described the APC as a united political family, working collaboratively across federal, state, and local government levels, and said the party is solidly behind President Tinubu’s re-election ambition.

The APC chieftain also revealed that the party has commenced an electronic membership registration exercise, urging existing members to validate their records while encouraging new members to register.

Speaking on developments in Imo State, Araraume said Governor Hope Uzodimma is currently serving his final term in office.

He expressed confidence that the APC would present capable and widely acceptable candidates for future elections in the state.

He assured that the party would fully support its candidates at all levels, noting that while governance can always be improved, identified shortcomings would be addressed constructively.

Araraume further recalled his involvement in Tinubu’s successful 2023 presidential campaign, during which he served as the national director of trade and economy for Southern Nigeria, covering the South East, South South, and South West.

He said that with another opportunity, President Tinubu would deliver even stronger performance for the country.

He called on party members and supporters to remain united and focused as the administration continues its reform agenda.

Post Views: 122