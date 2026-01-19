“He’s My Best Friend Now” Tiwa Savage Opens Up About Motherhood and Healing

Share this:

Award winning singer Tiwa Savage has shared a deeply personal and honest reflection about her journey into motherhood, revealing that bonding with her son, Jamil, did not come easily at first. In a world where motherhood is often painted as instantly magical, Tiwa’s confession offers a refreshing and relatable perspective many women silently experience but rarely talk about.

According to the music star, she had always imagined having a daughter. When she found out she was expecting a boy, the news overwhelmed her emotionally. She admitted that she cried when she was told the baby’s gender, not out of a lack of love, but because it clashed with the picture she had built in her mind. That initial disappointment followed her into the early years of motherhood, making it difficult for her to form a strong emotional bond with her son during his first year or two.

Tiwa explained that the early stages were confusing and emotionally draining. Between adjusting to a new identity as a mother, managing expectations, and navigating her demanding career, she struggled to feel that instant connection many people talk about. But as time passed, something changed. Watching Jamil grow, develop his personality, and express love in his own way slowly melted the walls she did not even realize she had built.

Today, Tiwa Savage describes her son not just as her child, but as her closest companion. Their bond has grown into a deep friendship filled with laughter, understanding, and mutual affection. She often shares moments of their relationship publicly, showing a softer, more grounded side of herself that fans admire.

By speaking openly about her experience, Tiwa is breaking the stigma around perfect motherhood and giving voice to women who may feel guilt for not bonding immediately with their children. Her story is a reminder that love can grow, bonds can deepen with time, and motherhood, like life, is a journey, not a fixed moment.

What started with tears has turned into one of the most meaningful relationships in her life, proving that sometimes the most beautiful connections are the ones that take time to bloom.

Post Views: 163