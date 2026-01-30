News

Nollywood actor arrested for alleged role in coup plot against Tinubu

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Stanley Amandi
Stanley Amandi
Share this:

Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Mr. Stanley Amandi has been arrested in connection with an alleged coup plot involving some Nigerian military officers

Amandi, who is also a director and former chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Enugu State chapter, was reportedly taken into custody in September 2025, although details of his alleged involvement only recently surfaced.

Diaspora Digital Media understand that the actor was hired to serve as a propagandist for the alleged coup plotters, who were said to be planning the assassination of top government officials.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  Federal Government To Launch Two New iDICE Investment Funds For Startups In 2026

Sources familiar with the development said the officers allegedly plotted a violent takeover in which Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas were among those marked for assassination.

Recall that on Monday, the Defence Headquarters confirmed the plan to remove the Tinubu administration unconstitutionally, stating that the indicted officers would be arraigned before military judicial panels.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

In a statement issued by the military authorities revealed that investigations into the matter had been concluded and forwarded to “appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.”

READ ALSO:  Man beats pregnant wife to death in Delta

The military described the investigation as “comprehensive,” noting that it examined “all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.”

It added that the findings identified “a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government,” describing such actions as “inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

Amandi has featured in several Nollywood productions and is known for his work as an actor, production manager and director. His works include The Album (director), Tiger King (director and producer, 2008), Cornerstone (2019) and Once Upon a Dream (2024), in which he appeared as an actor.

READ ALSO:  JAMB: Police deny reports of 15 missing UTME candidates

Meanwhile, his last Instagram post was dated September 19, 2025, shortly before his arrest.

Post Views: 869
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
Slimcase Overwhelmed as D’banj Surprises Him with Luxury Car
Next article
I’m Retiring You!” Piper Rockelle Surprises Grandma After Earning $3 Million in 24 Hours
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks