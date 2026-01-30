Nollywood actor arrested for alleged role in coup plot against Tinubu

Share this:

Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Mr. Stanley Amandi has been arrested in connection with an alleged coup plot involving some Nigerian military officers

Amandi, who is also a director and former chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Enugu State chapter, was reportedly taken into custody in September 2025, although details of his alleged involvement only recently surfaced.

Diaspora Digital Media understand that the actor was hired to serve as a propagandist for the alleged coup plotters, who were said to be planning the assassination of top government officials.

Sources familiar with the development said the officers allegedly plotted a violent takeover in which Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas were among those marked for assassination.

Recall that on Monday, the Defence Headquarters confirmed the plan to remove the Tinubu administration unconstitutionally, stating that the indicted officers would be arraigned before military judicial panels.

In a statement issued by the military authorities revealed that investigations into the matter had been concluded and forwarded to “appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.”

The military described the investigation as “comprehensive,” noting that it examined “all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.”

It added that the findings identified “a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government,” describing such actions as “inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

Amandi has featured in several Nollywood productions and is known for his work as an actor, production manager and director. His works include The Album (director), Tiger King (director and producer, 2008), Cornerstone (2019) and Once Upon a Dream (2024), in which he appeared as an actor.

Meanwhile, his last Instagram post was dated September 19, 2025, shortly before his arrest.

