Obasanjo’s Visit to Babangida in Minna Fuels Fresh 2027 Political Speculations (PHOTO)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s visit to former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), in Minna, Niger State, on Monday has reignited intense political speculation across Nigeria, particularly as preparations for the 2027 general elections gradually gather momentum. Though officially shrouded in silence, the brief but strategic meeting between the two elder statesmen has stirred conversations within political circles about behind-the-scenes manoeuvring and possible realignments ahead of the next presidential race.

DDM NEWS reports that Obasanjo arrived in Minna via the Ahmed Bola Tinubu International Airport, where he was received by protocol officials attached to the Niger State Government House. From the airport, the former president proceeded directly to Babangida’s iconic hilltop residence, a location that has over the decades become synonymous with high-level political consultations and strategic discussions involving Nigeria’s power brokers.

Sources familiar with the visit told DDM NEWS that the meeting between Obasanjo and Babangida was conducted behind closed doors and lasted for approximately 30 minutes. Shortly after the meeting, Obasanjo returned to the airport and departed Minna, a sequence of events that has further deepened speculation about the true purpose of the visit. While neither of the former leaders addressed the media nor issued an official statement, the timing and nature of the engagement have been widely interpreted as politically significant.

Political observers note that both Obasanjo and Babangida, despite no longer holding public office, remain influential figures whose opinions and interventions continue to shape Nigeria’s political direction. Their meeting comes at a time when political actors across party lines are quietly positioning themselves, forming alliances, and exploring coalition options ahead of 2027. As such, even a short private interaction between the two has been enough to send signals through the nation’s political landscape.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Minna meeting may not be unconnected with broader national issues, including governance challenges, security concerns, and, most notably, emerging permutations surrounding the 2027 presidential election. While such meetings between elder statesmen are often framed as consultations on national unity and stability, analysts argue that it would be naïve to separate them entirely from electoral considerations, especially given the proximity of the next general elections.

In recent weeks, Obasanjo has been at the centre of intense political discussions following reports linking him to a proposed opposition realignment involving key political figures. DDM NEWS understands that the former president has been associated with behind-the-scenes efforts to promote a potential joint presidential ticket featuring Labour Party’s 2023 flagbearer, Peter Obi, and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The proposed arrangement is reportedly being considered under the platform of the coalition-driven African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to these reports, the Obi–Kwankwaso ticket is being positioned as a strategic force within the ADC, first to challenge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the party’s presidential ticket, and subsequently, if successful, to mount a broader opposition challenge against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s anticipated re-election bid in 2027. Supporters of the idea argue that such a coalition could consolidate votes across regions and political blocs that were fragmented during the 2023 elections.

Further reports have suggested that the plan includes contingency options should the ADC route fail, with Obi and Kwankwaso potentially exploring alternative political platforms capable of sustaining a formidable challenge at the national level. Though these claims remain speculative, they have gained traction due to Obasanjo’s long-standing reputation for influencing political outcomes and facilitating elite consensus.

General Babangida’s name has also surfaced prominently in these discussions. DDM NEWS gathered that the former military leader has allegedly encouraged Kwankwaso to consider leaving the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the ADC, a move analysts describe as part of a broader strategy to strengthen a coalition capable of reshaping the opposition landscape. Babangida’s political network, cultivated over decades, continues to wield quiet but substantial influence, particularly among northern political elites.

Despite the swirling rumours, both Obasanjo and Babangida have maintained public silence, choosing neither to confirm nor deny the speculations. This silence, however, has done little to dampen interpretations of their Minna meeting as a deliberate and calculated engagement tied to unfolding political developments. In political circles, the meeting is being read as a possible alignment of minds between two influential figures who have historically played pivotal roles during moments of national transition.

Analysts note that the significance of the visit also lies in its symbolism. Obasanjo and Babangida represent different eras of Nigeria’s leadership, yet both have demonstrated an enduring ability to shape discourse and outcomes long after leaving office. Their interaction at this juncture sends a message that the old guard is still paying close attention to the nation’s political future and may yet play a role in determining its direction.

As Nigeria inches closer to 2027, meetings such as this are expected to become more frequent, though often conducted discreetly. DDM NEWS understands that while younger political actors dominate public campaigns and party activities, influential elder statesmen continue to operate largely behind the scenes, brokering alliances, mediating disputes, and offering strategic counsel.

For now, the true details of what transpired during the closed-door session in Minna remain known only to the two men involved. Yet, the impact of the visit has already been felt, fuelling conversations, analysis, and speculation nationwide. Whether the meeting marks a concrete step toward a new political coalition or simply a routine consultation between two former leaders, one thing is clear: as 2027 approaches, every movement by Nigeria’s political heavyweights will continue to attract scrutiny and interpretation.

