Phyna Sparks Outrage After Saying iShowSpeed Would Have Chilled With ‘Bandits’ in the North

According to Phyna, Speed’s trip was largely centered around Lagos and other popular urban locations, which, while entertaining, barely scratched the surface of Nigeria’s diversity. She jokingly remarked that the streamer should have been taken to Northern Nigeria, where he would have experienced a completely different side of the country from culture and lifestyle to the realities people talk about but rarely show online.

Her comment, however, quickly raised eyebrows after she added that Speed would have been “chilling with dem bandits,” a statement many interpreted as dark humor aimed at the long-standing insecurity challenges in parts of the North. While some fans laughed it off as sarcasm, others criticized the remark, saying it unfairly reinforces negative stereotypes about an entire region.

Supporters of Phyna argued that her comment reflects how social media often sanitizes celebrity visits, showing only the glamorous side of Nigeria while ignoring the complex issues many citizens face daily. They believe her statement was more of a social commentary than a literal suggestion.

On the other hand, critics felt the joke was unnecessary and insensitive, especially given ongoing efforts by locals to promote the North’s rich culture, tourism, hospitality, and history beyond headlines about insecurity.

As expected, the comment has fueled debates online, with Nigerians split between those who see it as harmless banter and those calling for more responsible conversations about regional identity. iShowSpeed himself has not responded to the statement, but the discussion it sparked once again highlights how celebrity visits can open deeper conversations about representation, perception, and the many sides of Nigeria the world rarely sees.