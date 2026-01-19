Pro-Atiku group expels Abba Abubakar after joining APC

Share this:

A political support group loyal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expelled his son, Abba Abubakar, after he defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mai Bakari, convener of the Atiku Haske Organisation, announced the decision, stating Abba lacked authority to determine the group’s political direction since he wasn’t a founder and hadn’t contributed financially or administratively.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Abba Abubakar does not have the mandate to speak or act for the Atiku Haske Organisation,” Bakari said. “He is bound by our rules, and by choosing a path contrary to our collective decision, he has effectively disqualified himself. Consequently, his membership stands terminated.”

The group further clarified that it has no intention of defecting to the APC, insisting that it remains committed to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Bakari explained that the organisation had earlier exited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and collectively resolved to pitch its tent with the ADC.

“The Atiku Haske Organisation will not follow Abba Abubakar to any other political party,” the statement added. “Our position is clear and remains unchanged.”

Atiku Abubakar, who recently joined the ADC ahead of the 2027 presidential race, described his son’s defection as a personal decision, distancing himself from the move.

