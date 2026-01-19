Dangote, Indian Firm Seal $350m Deal in Major Expansion

Share this:

Engineers India Limited (EIL) has signed a contract worth more than $350 million with Dangote Refinery to serve as project management consultant (PMC) and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) consultant for the refinery’s expansion project.

EIL, an Indian engineering consultancy firm, confirmed the agreement in a statement on Monday, describing it as a continuation of its long-standing partnership with the Dangote Group.

Dangote Refinery, which was commissioned in 2024 with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), is set to expand its production capacity to 1.4 million bpd.

Aliko Dangote, founder of the Dangote Group, had announced the expansion plan in October.

According to EIL, the refinery’s expansion will involve the addition of a second processing train designed to produce Euro VI-grade fuels, in line with stricter environmental and quality standards.

The project will also significantly boost polypropylene production.

Dangote Refinery plans to increase output from the current 830 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) to about 2.4 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

This will be achieved through the revamp of the existing polypropylene unit (PPU) and the installation of an additional 1.2 MMTPA PPU.

In addition, the refinery intends to scale up propylene supply by developing a world-scale 750 KTPA UOP Oleflex unit to support expanded polypropylene production.

EIL said the new contract reflects Dangote Group’s confidence in its engineering and project management capabilities, having previously worked together on the original 650,000 bpd refinery project.

“The latest expansion further reinforces Nigeria’s mission to become a regional hub for refined petroleum products and petrochemicals,” the company said.

When completed, the expansion is expected to position the Dangote Refinery as the world’s largest petroleum refinery at a single location.

EIL said the project would strengthen fuel production capacity in Africa, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products, and enhance regional energy security.

Describing the deal as a project of global significance, EIL said it would deploy its decades of experience, multidisciplinary expertise and global execution model to support the delivery of what it called one of the world’s most advanced and fully integrated energy complexes.

