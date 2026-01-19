Nigeria Grants Landing Permit to Amazon LEO, A Rival to Starlink, as Satellite Broadband Market Enters New Competitive Era

Share this:

Nigeria has taken a decisive step toward deepening its digital transformation and expanding nationwide internet access with the approval of operating permits for Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite business, marking a major milestone in the country’s fast-evolving broadband landscape. The development positions Amazon’s Project Kuiper—now operating as Amazon LEO—as a new heavyweight competitor to Starlink, the satellite internet service run by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and signals Nigeria’s growing openness to global technology investments aimed at closing its connectivity gaps.

DDM NEWS reports that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued commercial satellite licences to three international providers: Amazon LEO, Israel-based NSLComm, and Germany’s Satelio IoT Services. The approvals allow the companies to deploy non-geostationary satellite systems over Nigerian territory beginning in 2026, ushering in a new phase of competition, innovation, and consumer choice in the satellite broadband sector.

According to regulatory filings confirmed by the NCC, Amazon LEO has been granted a seven-year landing permit covering the operation of its planned 3,236-satellite Ka-band constellation between February 2026 and February 2033. Under the terms of the licence, Amazon will be authorised to provide a broad range of services, including fixed broadband internet, mobile satellite connectivity, and communication links for moving platforms such as aircraft, ships, and offshore installations. This wide service scope underscores Amazon’s ambition to play a central role in Nigeria’s connectivity ecosystem.

The entry of Amazon into Nigeria’s satellite broadband market is particularly significant given the rapid rise of Starlink, which has reshaped internet access in many parts of the country within a short period. By the end of the second quarter of 2025, Starlink had amassed more than 66,500 subscribers in Nigeria, making it the country’s second-largest internet service provider by subscriber base, despite its premium pricing. Industry analysts say this growth reflects the depth of unmet demand for reliable, high-speed internet in Africa’s most populous nation, where fibre-optic infrastructure and mobile broadband coverage remain uneven, especially outside major urban centres.

DDM NEWS understands that the NCC’s decision to open the market to additional satellite operators is part of a deliberate strategy to accelerate broadband penetration, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Large swathes of rural Nigeria continue to struggle with limited or unreliable connectivity due to the high cost of deploying terrestrial infrastructure and the challenging geography in some areas. Satellite broadband, especially via low-Earth-orbit constellations, offers a viable alternative by delivering high-speed, low-latency internet without the need for extensive ground networks.

Alongside Amazon, the NCC also approved Israel-based NSLComm to roll out its BeetleSat-1 constellation, a planned network of 264 satellites designed to provide advanced satellite communications. Germany’s Satelio IoT Services was similarly granted approval to deploy its Internet-of-Things-focused constellation, which is expected to comprise 491 satellites, although only one satellite from the system is currently in orbit. Collectively, these approvals reflect Nigeria’s intention to diversify its satellite ecosystem beyond consumer broadband to include industrial, logistics, and IoT applications that can support sectors such as agriculture, transportation, energy, and security.

Regulatory sources told DDM NEWS that the NCC’s approach aligns with the Federal Government’s broader digital economy agenda, which prioritises universal broadband access, technology-driven economic growth, and alignment with global regulatory best practices. By encouraging competition among satellite providers, authorities hope to drive innovation, improve service quality, and eventually reduce costs for end users.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper, first announced in 2019, is the company’s ambitious effort to deploy a global satellite network capable of delivering high-speed internet to underserved and unserved communities worldwide. Nigeria’s inclusion in Amazon LEO’s rollout plans places the country among key emerging markets targeted by the tech giant, alongside other parts of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Analysts say Amazon’s deep financial resources, cloud computing expertise, and global logistics capabilities could enable it to scale quickly once operations commence.

However, competition in Nigeria’s satellite internet market is not without challenges. Starlink’s experience has highlighted issues around pricing, affordability, and regulatory oversight. While Starlink’s service has been praised for its speed and reliability, its pricing has fluctuated in response to currency volatility, import costs, and regulatory interventions. Monthly subscription fees reportedly rose to about $38 from roughly $25 earlier in 2024, after regulators stepped in to prevent even steeper increases. For many Nigerian households, particularly those earning in local currency, affordability remains a critical concern.

DDM NEWS notes that Amazon’s eventual pricing strategy in Nigeria will be closely watched by both consumers and regulators. If competition between Amazon LEO, Starlink, and other satellite providers leads to more flexible pricing models or improved value propositions, it could significantly broaden access to high-speed internet across income levels. Conversely, if costs remain high, satellite broadband may continue to be seen primarily as a premium service rather than a mass-market solution.

Beyond consumer internet access, the arrival of multiple LEO satellite operators could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy and security. Enhanced connectivity can support digital entrepreneurship, remote education, telemedicine, and e-government services, while also improving communications for aviation, maritime operations, and emergency response. For businesses operating in oil and gas, mining, and agriculture, reliable satellite links can improve efficiency and safety in remote locations.

As Nigeria prepares for the deployment of these new satellite systems from 2026, stakeholders across government, industry, and civil society are calling for transparent regulation, consumer protection, and policies that ensure satellite broadband complements rather than undermines existing telecom operators. The NCC has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a level playing field and ensuring that all licensed operators comply with local laws and quality-of-service standards.

In the view of DDM NEWS, Nigeria’s decision to grant landing permits to Amazon LEO and other international providers marks a pivotal moment in the country’s digital journey. By embracing competition and innovation in the satellite broadband space, Nigeria is positioning itself to harness global technology trends in service of national development, even as questions around affordability, regulation, and long-term sustainability remain at the forefront of public debate.

Post Views: 134