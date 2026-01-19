Delta Government Commits N59.7bn To Flyover, Traffic Nightmare Continues

Share this:

(DDM) – Delta State has officially commenced the construction of a N59.7 billion flyover at the busy Agbor/Uromi Junction in Ika South Local Government Area.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori flagged off the project, describing it as a critical intervention to improve road safety, ease traffic congestion, and stimulate economic activities across the region.

The Uromi Junction Flyover is part of Delta State’s ongoing efforts under the MORE Agenda to modernize urban infrastructure, enhance mobility, and support the state’s growing economy.

Officials confirmed that the flyover will reduce travel time for motorists and commuters using the heavily trafficked Agbor–Uromi corridor.

The project is being executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, a leading construction firm with experience in large-scale infrastructure across Nigeria.

Work on the flyover follows the recent groundbreaking of the Otovwodo Junction Flyover project in Ughelli, highlighting the administration’s commitment to strategic road expansion and urban renewal.

Governor Oborevwori emphasized that the flyover will not only improve traffic flow but will also enhance road safety for all users, reducing the risk of accidents on one of the state’s most critical junctions.

The Delta State Executive Council approved the project after assessing the growing transportation challenges in the area and the urgent need for infrastructure that can accommodate increasing commercial activities.

Local residents and traders have welcomed the development, noting that improved road connectivity will boost trade and attract further investments into the region.

Delta State’s transport engineers are actively supervising the construction to ensure that it meets high-quality standards and is delivered within the agreed timeline.

The flyover is part of a broader series of projects, including the near-completion of three major flyovers at PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout, and Enerhen Junction along the Effurun–Warri axis.

Experts believe that such infrastructure developments could transform the state’s transportation network, reduce bottlenecks, and create new economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to implementing the MORE Agenda, which focuses on mobility, economic growth, urban renewal, and improving the quality of life for all Deltans.

The flyover project is expected to generate employment for local laborers, engineers, and artisans, providing both short-term job creation and long-term economic benefits.

State authorities assured residents that the project will proceed without compromising safety, and that traffic management plans are in place to minimize disruption during construction.

Delta State continues to position itself as a hub for infrastructural excellence in Nigeria, leveraging public-private partnerships and strategic planning to modernize critical road networks and stimulate socio-economic development.

Post Views: 135