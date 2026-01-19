Labour Party Leaders Defect, Strengthen ADC Enugu North Ambitions

Share this:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu North has received a major boost following the defection of several influential Labour Party leaders in the Nsukka zone.

Hon. Prince Kingsley Acharabagu, ADC Zonal Chairman, officially welcomed the leaders during a press conference held at the party’s newly unveiled office in Nsukka on Monday.

The defecting leaders, hailing from multiple local government areas, formally decamped from the Labour Party and chose to identify with ADC.

Acharabagu stated that their decision underscores a growing confidence in ADC’s vision, leadership, and commitment to progress across Enugu North.

He described the movement as a testament to ADC’s inclusivity, transparency, and active grassroots participation, which have become hallmarks of the party’s approach.

The Zonal Chairman revealed that ward registers have been distributed to all wards across the zone, urging prospective members to visit their local offices, complete the registration process, and officially join the party.

Acharabagu also issued a stern warning to individuals attempting to take positions within ADC without formal membership.

He stressed that ADC will not tolerate opportunistic actions by politicians who remain in other parties while trying to claim roles in the party.

“Joining officially is mandatory for anyone who wishes to participate in ADC,” he emphasized, affirming that the party’s doors remain open for committed and sincere supporters.

The press conference coincided with the inauguration of the ADC Zonal office in Nsukka, which is expected to serve as a central hub for party activities, coordination, and meetings.

Acharabagu thanked the Zonal executives, the State Chairman, and the National leadership for their unwavering support during the recently concluded General Meeting and the office unveiling.

He acknowledged the efforts of party members and supporters who have diligently contributed to strengthening ADC’s presence and influence in Enugu North.

The Chairman reiterated the importance of strict adherence to the directives of the National leadership down to the ward level to maintain unity, discipline, and effective service delivery within the communities.

He encouraged all members and prospective supporters to actively engage in ADC’s programs, uphold the party’s principles, and contribute to building a stronger, more progressive Nigeria.

Acharabagu concluded by affirming that the ongoing efforts and recent defections signal a promising future for ADC in Enugu North, positioning the party as a credible alternative in state politics.

The influx of Labour Party leaders into ADC reflects a shifting political landscape in Enugu North, with voters increasingly recognizing the party’s commitment to grassroots mobilization, effective governance, and transformative leadership.

Post Views: 105