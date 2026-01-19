Trump Launches Billion-Dollar Board Of Peace Amid Global Debate

Share this:

(DDM) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump has launched an international initiative called the Board of Peace.

The organisation aims to resolve conflicts, restore governance, and promote stability in war-torn regions, beginning with post-war Gaza.

The announcement came in January 2026, following endorsement by the United Nations Security Council in late 2025.

Trump will serve as the Board’s inaugural chairman, granting him authority over membership selection, policies, and strategic priorities.

The Board’s charter introduces three-year renewable terms for member states.

It also includes a controversial “permanent membership” clause.

Countries contributing at least USD $1 billion in cash within the first year automatically gain permanent membership.

This permanent membership exempts them from term limits.

Critics argue that the clause risks turning global peace efforts into a “pay-to-play” system.

They warn that wealthy nations could dominate the organisation at the expense of equitable cooperation.

The Board’s stated mission is to “promote stability, restore dependable governance, and secure lasting peace in conflict-affected areas.”

Trump and his supporters frame it as a faster, results-oriented alternative to traditional international organisations.

They claim that established institutions have “too often failed” in conflict resolution.

The Board will operate through a main assembly of invited heads of state.

An executive committee will handle strategic and operational decisions.

Reports indicate that former U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair are executive members.

Jared Kushner and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also hold positions on the executive committee.

Invitations have been extended to Argentina, Australia, and Brazil.

Some major allies have expressed reservations about the high financial threshold for permanent membership.

Observers warn the Board could expand its mandate beyond Gaza.

This expansion could create overlap with established institutions such as the U.N. Security Council.

Supporters argue the Board offers opportunities for faster diplomacy and post-conflict reconstruction.

They believe it can address regions where traditional systems have faltered.

However, Trump’s dominant role as chairman has sparked global debate.

Diplomats question whether the initiative prioritises inclusive diplomacy or U.S. strategic interests.

The steep financial requirement for permanent membership also fuels concerns about fairness and equity.

The Board of Peace represents an ambitious experiment in international governance.

Its reception by global leaders will determine its effectiveness.

The world watches to see whether it will deliver tangible peace outcomes.

Critics remain cautious about its structure, funding, and Trump’s influence.

The initiative could either strengthen international conflict resolution or deepen divisions among nations.

Post Views: 138