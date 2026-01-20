Senegal Edge Morocco 1–0 To Win AFCON Title In Dramatic Final

Share this:

(DDM) – Senegal emerged champions of the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Morocco 1–0 in a tense and chaotic final played in Rabat, as reported by BBC Sport.

DDM gathered that the fiercely contested final between the West African and North African giants was decided in extra time after ninety minutes ended without a goal.

Both teams approached the match with caution, aware of the high stakes and the quality on display on either side.

Morocco dominated spells of possession in the first half, while Senegal relied on discipline, structure, and swift counterattacks.

Clear-cut chances were rare in regulation time as both defences held firm under sustained pressure.

As the match progressed into the second half, fatigue began to show among players, yet the intensity refused to drop.

The game took a dramatic turn in second-half stoppage time when Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

The video replay confirmed that Brahim Diaz had been fouled inside the box, prompting loud protests and rising tension across the stadium.

Diaz stepped up to take the spot kick but failed to convert, missing a golden opportunity to win the title for Morocco.

The missed penalty further heightened the drama and visibly shifted the momentum of the contest.

The controversial decision sparked anger among Senegalese players, who briefly walked off the pitch in protest.

Confusion followed moments later when Ismaila Sarr appeared to have scored for Senegal.

The goal was eventually ruled out due to an early stoppage that prevented any further VAR checks.

The prolonged interruption unsettled fans inside the stadium, with some reportedly breaching security barriers.

Despite the disorder and mounting pressure, officials managed to restore calm, allowing the match to proceed into extra time.

Senegal found the decisive breakthrough during the additional period through Pape Gueye.

The midfielder unleashed a powerful long-range strike that flew past the Moroccan goalkeeper into the top corner.

The stunning goal sent Senegalese players and supporters into wild celebrations.

Morocco pushed desperately for an equaliser but struggled to break down Senegal’s resilient defence.

Senegal held firm in the closing minutes, displaying composure and tactical discipline.

The final whistle confirmed a historic triumph for Senegal in one of the most dramatic AFCON finals in recent memory.

The match will be remembered as much for its controversies as for its quality and emotional intensity.

Individual brilliance and team organisation both played key roles throughout the tournament.

At the end of the competition, several players and teams were recognised for outstanding performances.

Sadio Mané was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Morocco earned recognition as the Team of the Tournament.

Brahim Diaz finished as the Golden Boot winner despite his missed penalty in the final.

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was awarded Best Keeper of the tournament.

Senegal’s victory cements their status as one of Africa’s dominant footballing nations.

The final in Rabat will long be remembered as a night of drama, controversy, and ultimate glory for Senegal.

