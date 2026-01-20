Official: Chelsea Confirm Wonderkid Deal

Share this:

(DDM) – Chelsea Football Club have officially confirmed that highly rated academy prospect Ibrahim Rabbaj has signed his first professional contract, marking a major step in the young attacker’s career.

DDM gathered that the professional agreement was completed shortly after Rabbaj celebrated his 17th birthday earlier this month, underlining Chelsea’s confidence in his long-term potential.

The new contract will keep the teenager at Stamford Bridge until 2028, with the club holding an option to extend the deal further once he turns 18 next year.

Rabbaj is widely regarded as one of the standout talents to emerge from Chelsea’s famed Cobham academy in recent seasons.

The Morocco youth international has impressed coaches and scouts alike with his technical ability, intelligence on the ball, and maturity beyond his age.

Chelsea sources say his performances throughout the current campaign played a decisive role in the club’s decision to reward him with professional terms.

Rabbaj has enjoyed a productive season across multiple competitions at youth level.

In the U18 Premier League, the attacker has scored four goals in seven appearances, demonstrating sharp movement and composure in front of goal.

He has also made his mark in European competition, registering one goal and two assists in the UEFA Youth League while featuring for Chelsea’s U19 side.

Those contributions have reinforced his reputation as a player capable of performing consistently against high-quality opposition.

Rabbaj joined Chelsea from Crystal Palace at the Under-12 level and has steadily climbed through the youth ranks.

At every stage of his development, he has shown notable progress in his decision-making, attacking output, and overall understanding of the game.

Coaches at Cobham are said to value his work ethic and willingness to learn, traits viewed as essential for success at senior level.

Although he has not yet made his debut for Chelsea’s U21 team, club insiders believe that promotion could come sooner rather than later.

His current form has reportedly placed him firmly on the radar of the U21 coaching staff.

Chelsea are understood to be carefully managing his development to ensure a smooth transition to higher levels of competition.

Rabbaj’s contract makes him the latest academy player to secure professional terms during the ongoing season.

The move reflects Chelsea’s continued commitment to developing homegrown talent despite expected structural changes within the academy in the coming years.

The club has maintained a strong focus on youth development as part of its broader long-term strategy.

However, sources indicate that not all academy graduates may remain at the club beyond 2026 as Chelsea reassess squad balance and pathways to the first team.

Against that backdrop, Rabbaj’s new deal is seen internally as a clear statement of faith in his future at the club.

Officials believe he has the attributes required to push for senior opportunities if his development continues on its current trajectory.

Chelsea supporters have also expressed optimism about the youngster’s progress, viewing him as another example of the academy’s enduring quality.

For Rabbaj, the contract represents both a reward for past performances and a challenge to maintain his upward momentum.

The teenager is expected to continue featuring prominently at youth level while working toward a breakthrough into Chelsea’s senior setup.

As Chelsea look to blend youth with experience in the years ahead, Ibrahim Rabbaj is now firmly positioned as one of the academy prospects to watch closely.

