Seun Kuti Warns Wizkid Over Fela Tattoo, Sparks Legacy War

Share this:

(DDM) – A heated social media confrontation between Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti and Grammy Award-winning singer Wizkid has escalated sharply over the use of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s image.

The dispute centres on a tattoo of the Afrobeat legend reportedly inked on Wizkid’s hand, which Seun Kuti has publicly condemned.

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Fela Kuti, issued a stern warning, demanding the immediate removal of the tattoo.

According to a report published on Sunday, January 25, 2026, the exchange has triggered intense debate among fans of both musicians.

Seun made his position known through a video shared on his official Instagram page.

In the video, he accused Wizkid of attempting to benefit from Fela Kuti’s legacy for personal branding and relevance.

Seun stated that Fela’s legacy represents a sacred boundary that must not be crossed by anyone outside the family.

He claimed that attempts to symbolically align with Fela amounted to an effort to “replace” or “infiltrate” the Kuti family heritage.

Seun declared that such attempts had now been firmly stopped.

He warned that Wizkid would not be taken seriously if he continued to associate himself with Fela’s image in that manner.

Addressing the tattoo directly, Seun issued a controversial ultimatum.

He warned that if Wizkid failed to remove the tattoo of Fela Kuti from his hand, he would never experience progress with that hand again.

The statement quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions across social media platforms.

Seun further suggested that Wizkid replace the tattoo with an image of his own father instead.

He argued that acknowledging Fela’s influence should not translate into personal appropriation of his image.

Seun contrasted Wizkid’s action with that of Burna Boy, whom he said openly honours Fela’s greatness without attempting comparison or replacement.

The outspoken Afrobeat artist insisted that respect for legacy requires restraint and clear boundaries.

He described Fela Kuti’s cultural and political influence as unique and irreplaceable.

The dispute has reportedly drawn reactions from other members of the Kuti family.

Sources indicate that some family members share Seun’s concerns about the perceived misuse of Fela’s image.

They reportedly believe the Afrobeat legacy should not be commercialised or symbolically exploited.

Fela Kuti remains one of Africa’s most influential cultural figures.

He was known for pioneering Afrobeat music and using his art to challenge military rule, corruption, and injustice.

His legacy continues to inspire generations of musicians across Africa and beyond.

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun, is one of Nigeria’s most successful global music exports.

He has often cited Fela Kuti as a major influence on his artistic journey.

However, critics argue that influence must be distinguished from appropriation.

The feud gained further traction following the recent release of Wizkid’s documentary, Long Live Lagos.

The documentary premiered on HBO and highlights Wizkid’s rise to global fame and his cultural impact.

Its release has kept Wizkid in the public spotlight amid the ongoing controversy.

Fans have taken sides online, with some supporting Seun’s stance on protecting family legacy.

Others argue that tattoos are personal expressions and not subject to public or family approval.

The debate has reopened broader conversations about ownership of cultural symbols.

Questions have also emerged about who controls the narrative around legendary figures like Fela Kuti.

Some commentators believe the dispute reflects deeper tensions between old-guard Afrobeat purists and modern pop superstars.

Others see it as a clash between tradition and contemporary celebrity culture.

DDM gathered that neither Wizkid nor his management team has officially responded to Seun Kuti’s warning.

The silence has only intensified speculation and online debate.

As the argument continues to trend, it underscores the enduring power of Fela Kuti’s legacy.

It also highlights how cultural memory, symbolism, and fame remain deeply contested in Nigeria’s entertainment space.

Post Views: 100