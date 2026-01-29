Sit-at-home: Soludo meets with Anambra market leaders

Share this:

In a move to restore the economic pulse of Anambra State, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has declared that all markets and shops across the state must remain open every working day, including Mondays.

The Governor gave this marching order during an intensive interactive session with market leaders from across the state.

The meeting held in Awka, was sparked by the recent closure of the Onitsha Main Market and a growing long stay over the Monday sit-at-home syndrome that has crippled commence in the Southeast for years.

While addressing the traders of Onitsha Main Market specifically, Governor Soludo presented a “renovate or rebuild” ultimatum.

He offered two paths forward: leveling the existing structures to build a completely new, world-class trading hub, or undergoing a massive modernization project.

Regardless of the choice, the Governor emphasized that the era of Monday closures is over.

“I decided to oblige this meeting as an interactive session so I can once again listen to you,” Soludo told the gathered leaders.

“For four years, we engaged with you. We discussed, pleaded, and even held prayer sessions with all the churches in April 2022 to end this. It is now time for more action.”

Also, Soludo was firm in his stance that the current enforcement of the sit-at-home order has transitioned from a political protest to a criminal enterprise that no longer serves the interests of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (MNK).

“It is not linked to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the Governor insisted. “In 2016/2017, I led 13 Igbo stakeholders to see him , and afterwards addressed a press conference asking for his release, and he was released afterwards. I also visited him in DSS custody in March after I assumed office. He does not support the sit-at-home. If it doesn’t happen in Umuahia, his hometown, why Onitsha and Nnewi?”

The Governor further alleged that those enforcing the order are largely non-indigenes of Anambra State and warned that “extreme measures” would be deployed by the government if the defiance persists.

In response, the leadership of the markets expressed a willingness to comply but highlighted the logistical and security challenges they face.

Mr. Chijioke Okpalugo, Chairman of the Onitsha Main Market, pledged that traders would begin Monday operations in alignment with the Governor’s vision for a “One Anambra.”

The traders’ leadership presented several requests to ensure the transition is successful, including: a visible and proactive security presence to protect traders and customers, ensuring motor parks are fully operational to bring buyers from outside the state as well to address those who benefit from the closures or facilitate the enforcement of the sit-at-home.

Governor Soludo concluded by reaffirming his commitment to securing the state’s commercial hubs, promising that the security architecture across all markets would be overhauled to prevent harassment.

“Igbo land and Anambra will move forward,” Governor Soludo declared.

