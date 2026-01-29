News

Kano deputy gov asked to resign after he refused to defect to APC

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
Kano deputy gov, Aminu Gwarzo
Kano deputy gov, Aminu Gwarzo
Kano State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, has called on Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo to resign after refusing to defect with Governor Abba Yusuf to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Waiya cited trust and loyalty concerns, saying effective governance depends on mutual confidence within the executive council.

He made the call while speaking with newsmen.

He maintained that it would be improper for a deputy governor who no longer shares the same political philosophy with the governor to continue attending crucial government meetings.

“This is his personal decision, but there is no way someone who is no longer with you should be part of the routine council meeting.

“Who knows with whom he might share important government secrets? In government, things are done based on trust, and you can’t trust someone who is not with you,” the commissioner said.

Waiya added that resignation would be the most honourable course of action for the deputy governor.

“If I were him, I would humbly resign,” he stated.

Governor Yusuf defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC, aiming to strengthen cooperation with the Federal Government and attract development projects to Kano State.

Several officials joined him, weakening NNPP’s influence.

 

 

