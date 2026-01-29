JUST IN: Governor Oborevwori Clears LIFE-ND Fund Arrears

Share this:

Delta, Nigeria– Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the payment of three years’ outstanding counterpart fund for the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises for the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) programme.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 28, 2026, in Asaba by the Delta State LIFE-ND Coordinator, Mr. Collins Ashoro, during a media roundtable reviewing the programme’s first phase, which ran from 2019 to 2025.

Governor Oborevwori’s directive ensures that funding delays will no longer impede the support LIFE-ND provides to youths and women in the state.

Mr. Ashoro explained that the counterpart fund, last remitted in 2020, is critical for sustaining agribusiness initiatives, food security measures, wealth creation projects, and youth engagement schemes across Delta State.

The LIFE-ND programme operates as a tripartite initiative involving the Federal Government, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

It targets youths and women aged 18 to 35 across 10 local government areas of Delta State, empowering them with skills, infrastructure, financing, and technical assistance.

The programme’s second phase began in October 2025 and is set to run until 2031, extending to Delta, Edo, Cross River, Abia, Ondo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Imo, and Rivers States.

In Delta State, priority value chains include fisheries, cassava cultivation, oil palm processing, and poultry farming, reflecting local economic strengths and employment opportunities.

Governor Oborevwori’s approval is expected to accelerate project implementation and boost the confidence of beneficiaries awaiting funding for business operations.

Mr. Ashoro highlighted that prompt payment of the counterpart fund will strengthen partnerships between government agencies, donors, and participants.

He added that financial clearance will allow the programme to expand technical support, offer more training, and enhance access to credit facilities for women and youths.

The LIFE-ND programme is designed to promote sustainable livelihoods, reduce unemployment, and stimulate economic growth in rural and urban areas of Delta State.

Stakeholders welcomed the Governor’s action, noting that clearing the arrears demonstrates a commitment to developmental accountability and effective governance.

Beneficiaries expressed optimism that timely funding will enable them to scale up businesses, increase production, and participate more actively in Delta State’s agribusiness economy.

Observers say that Oborevwori’s decision reinforces Delta State’s leadership role in youth and women empowerment initiatives in the Niger Delta region.

Mr. Ashoro confirmed that the second phase will continue to emphasize capacity building, financial inclusion, and market linkages to ensure the sustainability of all supported enterprises.

Governor Oborevwori’s intervention, analysts note, reflects a broader effort to align state and federal programmes for maximum social and economic impact.

The cleared funding, coupled with ongoing technical assistance, is expected to catalyze growth in the state’s priority agricultural sectors and strengthen local value chains.

Delta State, through this action, signals its commitment to inclusive economic development, youth empowerment, and robust public-private collaboration in the region.

