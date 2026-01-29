News

JUST IN: Governor Oborevwori Clears LIFE-ND Fund Arrears

Amaechi Okoro
By Amaechi Okoro
0
Share this:

Delta, Nigeria– Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the payment of three years’ outstanding counterpart fund for the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises for the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) programme.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 28, 2026, in Asaba by the Delta State LIFE-ND Coordinator, Mr. Collins Ashoro, during a media roundtable reviewing the programme’s first phase, which ran from 2019 to 2025.

Governor Oborevwori’s directive ensures that funding delays will no longer impede the support LIFE-ND provides to youths and women in the state.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Mr. Ashoro explained that the counterpart fund, last remitted in 2020, is critical for sustaining agribusiness initiatives, food security measures, wealth creation projects, and youth engagement schemes across Delta State.

READ ALSO:  46 cases filed before Ecowas court during the last legal year

The LIFE-ND programme operates as a tripartite initiative involving the Federal Government, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

It targets youths and women aged 18 to 35 across 10 local government areas of Delta State, empowering them with skills, infrastructure, financing, and technical assistance.

The programme’s second phase began in October 2025 and is set to run until 2031, extending to Delta, Edo, Cross River, Abia, Ondo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Imo, and Rivers States.

In Delta State, priority value chains include fisheries, cassava cultivation, oil palm processing, and poultry farming, reflecting local economic strengths and employment opportunities.

Governor Oborevwori’s approval is expected to accelerate project implementation and boost the confidence of beneficiaries awaiting funding for business operations.

READ ALSO:  Manchester United will not win Premier League title, says Captain Fernandez

Mr. Ashoro highlighted that prompt payment of the counterpart fund will strengthen partnerships between government agencies, donors, and participants.

He added that financial clearance will allow the programme to expand technical support, offer more training, and enhance access to credit facilities for women and youths.

The LIFE-ND programme is designed to promote sustainable livelihoods, reduce unemployment, and stimulate economic growth in rural and urban areas of Delta State.

Stakeholders welcomed the Governor’s action, noting that clearing the arrears demonstrates a commitment to developmental accountability and effective governance.

Beneficiaries expressed optimism that timely funding will enable them to scale up businesses, increase production, and participate more actively in Delta State’s agribusiness economy.

READ ALSO:  Soludo swears in Onyeali Ikpe as chairman, Governing Council of Orizu College of Education

Observers say that Oborevwori’s decision reinforces Delta State’s leadership role in youth and women empowerment initiatives in the Niger Delta region.

Mr. Ashoro confirmed that the second phase will continue to emphasize capacity building, financial inclusion, and market linkages to ensure the sustainability of all supported enterprises.

Governor Oborevwori’s intervention, analysts note, reflects a broader effort to align state and federal programmes for maximum social and economic impact.

The cleared funding, coupled with ongoing technical assistance, is expected to catalyze growth in the state’s priority agricultural sectors and strengthen local value chains.

Delta State, through this action, signals its commitment to inclusive economic development, youth empowerment, and robust public-private collaboration in the region.

Post Views: 192
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
Kano deputy gov asked to resign after he refused to defect to APC
Next article
Breaking: Okpe Interest Group Reaffirms Sapele Belongs To Okpe People
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks