Breaking: Okpe Interest Group Reaffirms Sapele Belongs To Okpe People

Share this:

Delta, Nigeria – The Okpe Interest Group has insisted that Sapele town rightfully belongs to the Okpe people, amid ongoing controversy over a proposed Okpe Sub Palace in the area.

The statement was signed by Comrade Ejomafume Akpomevine and issued on Wednesday, January 29, 2026.

The group firmly rejected claims by Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, Alema of Warri Kingdom, describing his position as a historical distortion that risks inflaming ethnic tensions in Delta State.

Okpe Interest Group argued that Sapele predates the colonial administration as recognized Okpe territory.

The group identified Hole Creek, near the Sapele/Abigborodo Bridge, as the official boundary separating Okpe lands from those of the Itsekiri people.

It emphasized that colonial reports and court rulings never legally transferred ownership of Sapele away from the Okpe people.

The statement reaffirmed the authority of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom over Sapele and surrounding communities.

The group clarified that their insistence on ancestral rights should not be interpreted as hostility but as a defense of historical claims.

Okpe Interest Group encouraged peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups in Delta State while cautioning that tolerance must not be mistaken for surrender of rights.

Comrade Ejomafume Akpomevine said the group remains committed to ensuring that any development in Sapele respects Okpe heritage and cultural sovereignty.

The statement also noted that the creation of an Okpe Sub Palace is a matter of internal cultural administration and should be acknowledged without dispute.

The group accused critics of attempting to rewrite history for political gains, which they warned could destabilize inter-ethnic harmony in the region.

It highlighted that the recognition of ancestral territories is crucial for maintaining historical justice and promoting peace in Delta State.

Okpe Interest Group urged the government and stakeholders to consider documented historical evidence and community testimonies regarding Sapele’s origins.

The group stressed that all future interventions in Sapele should involve consultations with Okpe traditional authorities, including the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom.

It emphasized that safeguarding Okpe land rights also protects cultural heritage, social cohesion, and local governance structures.

Analysts say the dispute over Sapele reflects broader tensions over land ownership and ethnic identity in Delta State.

Observers note that the Okpe people’s assertion of ownership highlights the importance of historical clarity and legal recognition in resolving such disputes.

The group concluded by appealing to all parties to engage in dialogue, avoid provocative actions, and respect the legitimacy of Okpe claims.

Okpe Interest Group warned that any attempt to undermine their ancestral rights would be met with firm but peaceful resistance, underscoring their commitment to historical and cultural preservation.

Post Views: 182