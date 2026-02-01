Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Mourns the Loss of Her 10-Month-Old Baby

Share this:

Sad news has reportedly hit the family of American rap icon Snoop Dogg following the death of his 10-month-old grandchild.

Reports making the rounds online state that Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, recently announced the heartbreaking loss of her baby girl. The news has since drawn sympathy from fans and followers across social media.

Although full details surrounding the child’s passing have not been made public, Cori is said to have shared the devastating update herself, describing the moment as one of deep pain and sorrow. Many supporters flooded her page with prayers, kind words, and messages of encouragement.

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s only daughter, has been open in the past about her personal health struggles, including living with lupus. Her journey into motherhood was closely followed online, with many people rooting for her and celebrating the arrival of her baby despite earlier health challenges.

As of the time of this report, no official statement has been released by Snoop Dogg or other family members, and the exact cause of death remains undisclosed.

The tragic loss has left fans sending love and strength to Cori and the Broadus family as they grieve the passing of a young life.

