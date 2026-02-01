Entertainment

TikTok Singer Ifunanya Nanyah Reportedly Dies After Snake Bite in Abuja

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Popular TikTok singer Ifunanya Nanyah, also known as Nanyah Music, has reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her home in Abuja.

According to reports shared online, the young vocalist was bitten by a snake in her residence and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. Sadly, she did not survive despite medical efforts.

News of her death has sparked widespread grief on social media, with fans and fellow creatives expressing shock and heartbreak over the sudden loss.

Ifunanya Nanyah was widely admired for her powerful voice and uplifting performances. She gained popularity on TikTok for singing Catholic hymns and classical songs, including emotional covers like “Time to Say Goodbye.” Many followers described her voice as soulful and inspiring, often referring to her as a gifted and joyful singer.

Since the news broke, tributes have continued to pour in, with fans sharing memories of her music and praising her talent. Messages describing her as “an angelic voice” and “gone too soon” have flooded social platforms.

The incident has also renewed conversations about snake bite dangers in residential areas and the need for better emergency response and access to antivenom in Nigerian hospitals.

As of the time of this report, no official statement has been released by her family, and details surrounding the incident remain based on social media reports.

Her reported passing is a painful loss to her loved ones, fans, and the growing online music community that celebrated her talent.

