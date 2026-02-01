World

China Launches Satellite in Algeria

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
China has launched a satellite for Algeria, marking another milestone in growing space collaboration between the two countries.

The satellite, AlSat-3B, was successfully sent into orbit on Saturday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

It was carried aboard a Long March-2C rocket, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The rocket lifted off at 12:01 p.m. local time (04:01 GMT) and placed the satellite into its planned orbit as scheduled.

Following the launch, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune exchanged congratulatory messages, Chinese state media reported.

AlSat-3B was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, a subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Officials said the satellite will support Algeria in key areas including land planning, disaster prevention, and disaster response, as part of the country’s broader remote sensing satellite programme.

The project is being implemented through cooperation between the China Great Wall Industry Corporation and the Algerian Space Agency.

China and Algeria signed an agreement in July 2023 to build and launch two satellites AlSat-3B and AlSat-3A.

The AlSat-3A satellite was launched earlier this year, alongside ground systems, training and support services.

The latest mission was the 629th launch in China’s Long March rocket series.

