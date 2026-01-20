Terrorism financing: DSS arrests Malami after release from Kuje prison

Share this:

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), was taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) shortly after his release from Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, on Monday.

This followed his fulfillment of bail conditions set by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on January 7, in connection with a ₦8.7 billion money laundering case brought against him, his wife Asabe, and his son by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC clarified it wasn’t responsible for Malami’s re-arrest, with spokesman Dele Oyewale stating, “We didn’t pick him up after he was released”.

The DSS reportedly picked him up due to allegations of terrorism financing, with sources citing multiple petitions against him.

Malami’s release had followed a court order granting him, his wife, and son bail in the sum of ₦500 million each, with stringent conditions including surrendering their international passports and producing sureties with verifiable landed property.

Post Views: 161