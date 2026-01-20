Enugu ADC Unequivocally Rejects, Condemns Attempts by External Elements to Hijack the Party

Share this:

(DDM) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Enugu State Chapter, acting through a unanimous joint resolution of all the 17 Local Government Party Chairmen, all members of the State Working Committee (SWC), and the three (3) Senatorial Zonal Chairmen, hereby issues this communiqué to unequivocally condemn, firmly reject, and completely dissociate the party from the ongoing and calculated attempts by non-members and external interests to hijack, destabilize, and compromise the African Democratic Congress in Enugu State.

The party strongly condemns and totally repudiates the desperate and well-orchestrated plot by individuals who are neither registered members of the ADC nor recognised coalition partners to unlawfully seize the party’s leadership, structures, and political direction, with the clear and sinister intention of delivering the ADC into the hands of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a destructive agenda reminiscent of the unfortunate takeover and near-collapse of the Labour Party.

This communiqué is necessitated by credible, verified, and deeply disturbing intelligence indicating that certain non-party actors have been illegally convening purported ADC meetings in private residences, falsely parading themselves as party leaders and arrogating powers to themselves which they do not possess and have never been granted under the ADC Constitution.

Investigations have revealed that these individuals are allegedly acting under the directive, influence, and supervision of the coalition leader in Enugu State, His Excellency Chief Okwesirieze Nwodo.

The party’s attention has further been drawn to reports of illegal zoning, sharing, and allocation of party positions, purportedly conducted by these same external elements and allegedly supervised by the coalition leadership, without the knowledge, consent, authorization, or participation of the ADC State Leadership, its statutory organs, or even recognised coalition partners.

These actions amount to a gross violation of party rules, internal democracy, and coalition principles.

Most disturbing and unacceptable is the revelation that in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, the alleged zoning and sharing of party positions were carried out without the knowledge, involvement, or consent of the recognised leader of the coalition and party in the zone, Distinguished Senator Gilbert Nnaji.

Even more alarming is the fact that the State Chairman of ADC, Enugu State, was completely unaware of such purported arrangements.

This reckless disregard for party hierarchy, constituted authority, and leadership structures is intolerable and will not be condoned.

As the saying rightly goes, “you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence.” Accordingly, any decision, zoning, sharing, restructuring, or arrangement undertaken outside the knowledge, consent, and participation of the legitimate ADC leadership is hereby declared null, void, illegal, and of no effect whatsoever.

Consequently, the ADC Enugu State Chapter categorically and totally rejects:

1. Any form of zoning, sharing, restructuring, or leadership arrangement initiated or executed by non-members of the African Democratic Congress.

2. Any engagement or collaboration with individuals who have failed, refused, or neglected to formally resign their membership of other political parties and properly register as ADC members.

3. Any attempt to deploy the ADC as a political vehicle or proxy to advance the interests of the APC-led government in Enugu State.

4. Any action or process that contravenes the ADC Constitution, party guidelines, or the agreed coalition framework.

Let it be clearly stated that the ADC in Enugu State is not for sale, will not be hijacked, and will never be compromised by individuals whose political allegiance and loyalty lie elsewhere.

The ADC is founded on the principles of discipline, ideology, internal democracy, collective leadership, and respect for due process, not on clandestine meetings, political ambush, or external manipulation.

In view of the foregoing, the ADC Enugu State Chapter formally calls on the National Leadership of the African Democratic Congress to urgently:

1. Intervene decisively in this matter,

2. Call the coalition leader in Enugu State to order,

3. Enforce strict compliance with the ADC Constitution and coalition guidelines, and

4. Safeguard the integrity, leadership, and duly constituted structures of the ADC in Enugu State.

We further state categorically and without ambiguity that all arrangements, decisions, zoning, or allocations purportedly made by these individuals are hereby totally rejected in their entirety by the African Democratic Congress, Enugu State Chapter.

The ADC Enugu State Chapter remains united, resolute, and unwavering in its commitment to building a strong, credible, disciplined, and people-oriented opposition party that genuinely reflects the will, aspirations, and democratic choices of the people of Enugu State.

We reaffirm our collective determination to work together for the unity, growth, stability, and electoral success of the African Democratic Congress.

This communiqué is collectively and unanimously issued by:

All 17 Local Government Party Chairmen,

All Members of the State Working Committee (SWC), and

All 3 Senatorial Zonal Chairmen

of the African Democratic Congress, Enugu State Chapter.

Signed:

ADC Enugu State Leadership

(Local Government Chairmen, State Working Committee & Senatorial Zonal Chairmen)

