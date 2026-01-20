Troops discover hidden Boko Haram fuel dump, underground depot

Share this:

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have discovered an underground Boko Haram logistics storage facility in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State, stocked with medical supplies, fuel, and other critical materials.

This follows a series of coordinated offensives conducted on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Chilaria, Garin Faruk, and Abirma, where troops also repelled multiple drone attacks launched by terrorists.

The operation, part of Operation Desert Sanity, resulted in the destruction of several terrorist camps and significantly degraded Boko Haram and ISWAP’s logistical and operational capabilities.

Recovered items include Baofeng radios, phones, AK-47 magazines, ammunition, Boko Haram/ISWAP flags, medical supplies, grains, a pick-up truck, and an underground logistics storage facility.

The military has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining operations and eliminating terrorist threats, protecting civilians, and restoring peace and stability to the North-East.

The security situation in the area is calm but unpredictable, with troops remaining vigilant.

