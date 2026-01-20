NewsSecurity

Troops discover hidden Boko Haram fuel dump, underground depot

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Share this:

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have discovered an underground Boko Haram logistics storage facility in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State, stocked with medical supplies, fuel, and other critical materials.

This follows a series of coordinated offensives conducted on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Chilaria, Garin Faruk, and Abirma, where troops also repelled multiple drone attacks launched by terrorists.

The operation, part of Operation Desert Sanity, resulted in the destruction of several terrorist camps and significantly degraded Boko Haram and ISWAP’s logistical and operational capabilities.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  Anambra guber: We've not endorsed any guber aspirant --- Ikemba Front

Recovered items include Baofeng radios, phones, AK-47 magazines, ammunition, Boko Haram/ISWAP flags, medical supplies, grains, a pick-up truck, and an underground logistics storage facility.

The military has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining operations and eliminating terrorist threats, protecting civilians, and restoring peace and stability to the North-East.

The security situation in the area is calm but unpredictable, with troops remaining vigilant.

 

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 146
Share this:
Previous article
Police Inspector shoots colleague dead, injures another
Next article
Enugu ADC Unequivocally Rejects, Condemns Attempts by External Elements to Hijack the Party
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks