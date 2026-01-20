Police Inspector shoots colleague dead, injures another

Share this:

A police inspector, Victor Okus, has been arrested for shooting two colleagues in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, leaving one officer dead and another injured.

The incident occurred on January 18, 2026, at Next Cash and Carry Supermart, Trans-Amadi, where the officers were on joint guard duty with military personnel.

The police image maker in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the development described it as sad.

Iringe-Koko noted that the incident happened on Sunday, adding that one of the officers died on the spot while the other was hospitalised.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command is deeply saddened to report a tragic and distressing incident that occurred on January 18, 2026, resulting in the loss of a dedicated Police Officer, Inspector Ibrahim Sani.

“The suspect, Inspector Okus, a colleague and fellow officer attached to 17 PMF, but on special duty at Intels, Onne, has been arrested and is currently in Police custody.

“According to the Unit Commander (U/C) 14 PMF, Turaki Hassan’s accounts and preliminary investigations, the tragic incident occurred about 1320hrs at Next Cash and Carry Supermart, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, where Inspector Sani ‘m’ and Inspector Daniel Dauda ‘m’ all attached to 14 PMF, Yola, were on joint guard duty with military personnel.

“Inspector Okus allegedly shot his colleagues on the head and neck regions. The injured officers were promptly rushed to Nopsam Hospital for Medical treatment, where Inspector Sani succumbed to his injuries, while Inspector Dauda is still receiving medical treatment. The corpse has been deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary, Port-Harcourt for preservation and autopsy.”

The Rivers State Police Command has ordered a comprehensive investigation, and Okus will face an Orderly Room Trial before being charged to court.

Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, emphasized the importance of handling firearms responsibly and extended condolences to the victim’s family.

Post Views: 172