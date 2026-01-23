Tinubu approves oil drilling, seaport project in Ogun

Share this:

President Bola Tinubu has approved commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island in Ogun State and the Olokola Deep Seaport project.

Governor Dapo Abiodun announced this during a visit by senior naval officers, saying the projects align with Tinubu’s interests and will boost economic growth.

The Olokola Deep Seaport will ease congestion at Lagos ports, while Tongeji Island’s oil drilling will enhance economic inclusion for coastal communities.

The seaport, dubbed the Blue Marine Economic Zone, is expected to be a major logistics hub.

According to the governor, both projects are of particular interest to President Tinubu.

“Let me share with you that Mr President has approved the commencement of commercial oil drilling operations at Tongeji Island, and going forward, you will begin to see a lot of activities there.

“Our proposed Olokola Port, which has been on the drawing board for several years, is now back on the table. I want to sincerely thank Mr President because this is solely his initiative. In the last two weeks alone, we have held several meetings on Olokola, and Mr President has clearly expressed his desire to see the port become a reality”, the governor said.

Abiodun added that the President had directed that construction work on the seaport should be significantly advanced between now and next year.

He noted that the project would provide a strong alternative for decongesting the Lagos ports, especially with the coastal road serving as an additional logistics corridor.

The governor commended the Nigerian Navy for establishing a Forward Operations Base at Tongeji Island, noting that the naval presence would help prevent infiltration from the neighbouring Republic of Benin and deter actions capable of threatening Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He said the state government was also working to provide basic amenities for residents of the island as part of efforts to improve living standards and support emerging economic opportunities.

Governor Abiodun praised the Navy’s role in strengthening Ogun State’s security.

