Insecurity: US, Nigeria Unveil Anti Terror Squad

The United States and Nigeria have taken a major step in strengthening security cooperation with the launch of the U.S.-Nigeria Working Group in Abuja on Friday.

The initiative was inaugurated by Lt. Gen. John Brennan, deputy commander of the United States Africa Command, alongside senior Nigerian military officials.

The working group is designed to enhance collaboration between the two nations in addressing terrorism and other security threats that affect vulnerable communities.

According to officials, the partnership will establish a framework for coordination, intelligence sharing, and accountability, enabling both countries to respond more effectively to terrorist activities and organised crime.

The working group will also focus on the protection of women, children, and displaced persons, who are often most affected by extremist violence.

“This initiative marks a new era of security cooperation,” said a senior Nigerian military official. “By pooling resources, expertise, and intelligence, both nations can respond swiftly to emerging threats and enhance stability in the region.”

The launch comes amid rising concerns over the activities of violent extremist groups in Nigeria, which have disrupted communities and undermined national security.

The working group is expected to implement both preventative measures and responsive strategies to tackle these challenges more effectively.

The U.S.-Nigeria Working Group represents a renewed commitment by both countries to deepen security ties and foster a safer, more resilient West African region.

