NJC submits names of 14 lawyers to Tinubu for appointment as high court’s judges

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
NJC sacks Imo judges bars Industrial court judge
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 lawyers to President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Federal High Court Judges.

This follows the NJC’s 110th meeting, led by Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, where candidates were considered.

Mrs Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, Deputy Director of Information of the NJC, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday that the names were not immediately transmitted because of security reports on the candidates.

The recommended candidates include Suleiman Amida Hassan, Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, and 13 others: Muhammad Barau Saidu, Igboko Chinelo Conchita, Onuegbu Chioma Angela, Galumje Edingah, Ibrahim Vera Eneabo, Abubakar Musa Usman, Salihu Aisha Yunusa, Ikpeme Joy Bassey, Shehu Umaru Adamu, Mohammed Ibrahim Buba, Eigege-Binjin Nendelmum Judith, Usoro Kuyik Uduak, and Nwoye Osinachi Donatus.

