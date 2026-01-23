JUST IN: Blackout as National Grid Collapses for First Time in 2026

Share this:

Nigeria’s national electricity grid collapsed on Friday afternoon, plunging large parts of the country into darkness in the first system failure recorded in 2026.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) confirmed that power generation dropped to zero megawatts (MW), resulting in a complete loss of electricity supply nationwide.

According to NISO records, load allocation to all 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) fell to zero as of 1:00 p.m., indicating a total system collapse.

The affected DisCos include Abuja, Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ibadan, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Yola, all of which recorded no power allocation during the outage.

While the cause of the collapse has not yet been officially disclosed, grid failures in Nigeria are often linked to system instability, transmission faults, or sudden drops in generation capacity.

The development has raised renewed concerns about the fragility of the country’s power infrastructure, as businesses and households once again grapple with an abrupt disruption in electricity supply.

Authorities are expected to issue further updates as efforts continue to restore the grid and determine the cause of the collapse.

