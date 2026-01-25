NewsSecurity

Troops foil bandits’ attack, crush one in Kaduna

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Bandit killed by troops
Share this:

 

Troops of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State have foiled a banditry attack, neutralising one terrorist and recovering arms and rustled livestock.

A statement issued by Captain Bello Nuradeen of the Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Operation, on Saturday, said the operation followed a distress call on January 22, 2026, about armed bandits in Anguwan Fulan village, Maraban Rido area.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

According to Bello, acting on the intelligence, troops of 1 Division/Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA swiftly deployed to the area and laid a snap ambush.

READ ALSO:  Former Osun Military Governor, Bamigboye Confirms Paying Ransom To Secure Release Of Kidnapped Wife

The troops engaged the fleeing bandits on contact, forcing them to retreat with gunshot wounds.

He said soldiers subsequently carried out an aggressive exploitation of surrounding forested areas, including the Kankomi Forest, where they made another contact at a suspected crossing point near Anguwan Sarki.

He said during the encounter, the troops again overwhelmed the terrorists, compelling them to abandon their loot and flee. Some of the rustled livestock were recovered during the operation.

According to the statement, further exploitation of the ambush location in the early hours of January 23 led to the neutralisation of one terrorist, even as items recovered include two AK-47 rifles, four magazines and 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

READ ALSO:  Gov Fubara opens up over impeachment plot against him

While commending the troops, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed Wase, praised their conduct and urged them to sustain the momentum.

 

 

Post Views: 184
Share this:
Previous article
Justice Omotosho has earned his flowers
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks