Troops foil bandits’ attack, crush one in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State have foiled a banditry attack, neutralising one terrorist and recovering arms and rustled livestock.

A statement issued by Captain Bello Nuradeen of the Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Operation, on Saturday, said the operation followed a distress call on January 22, 2026, about armed bandits in Anguwan Fulan village, Maraban Rido area.

According to Bello, acting on the intelligence, troops of 1 Division/Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA swiftly deployed to the area and laid a snap ambush.

The troops engaged the fleeing bandits on contact, forcing them to retreat with gunshot wounds.

He said soldiers subsequently carried out an aggressive exploitation of surrounding forested areas, including the Kankomi Forest, where they made another contact at a suspected crossing point near Anguwan Sarki.

He said during the encounter, the troops again overwhelmed the terrorists, compelling them to abandon their loot and flee. Some of the rustled livestock were recovered during the operation.

According to the statement, further exploitation of the ambush location in the early hours of January 23 led to the neutralisation of one terrorist, even as items recovered include two AK-47 rifles, four magazines and 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

While commending the troops, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed Wase, praised their conduct and urged them to sustain the momentum.

