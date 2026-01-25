Slot Under Fire As Liverpool Owners Quietly Signal Sack Resistance

Share this:

(DDM) Liverpool manager Arne Slot appears set to retain the backing of Fenway Sports Group despite mounting pressure from supporters and a worrying run of league results.

The Dutch coach has overseen just five Premier League victories in Liverpool’s last 18 matches, a sequence that has sharply contrasted with the club’s title-winning campaign only a year earlier.

Liverpool’s struggles have deepened in 2026, with the reigning champions yet to record a single league win this calendar year.

Disappointing results against Leeds United, Burnley, and Bournemouth, all teams near the bottom of the table, have intensified criticism, particularly as two of those fixtures were played at Anfield.

The latest setback came in dramatic fashion, as Liverpool conceded a 95th-minute goal in a painful defeat away to Bournemouth.

That result further dented confidence among the fanbase, many of whom now question whether Slot is capable of sustaining Liverpool’s elite standards.

Despite domestic struggles, Liverpool’s Champions League form has been comparatively steady, with the club still positioned to finish inside the top eight of the competition’s league phase.

However, qualification for next season’s Champions League through league placement is now far from assured, placing additional pressure on the manager and squad.

Slot’s comments earlier in the week appeared to suggest that Liverpool’s owners remain committed to him, at least for the remainder of the season.

Speaking ahead of a midweek European fixture, Slot emphasised patience, describing the current campaign as a “transition phase” that requires understanding from all levels of the club.

Those remarks have been widely interpreted as an indication that FSG accept responsibility for the squad’s shortcomings rather than placing blame solely on the manager.

Liverpool’s season has been heavily disrupted by injuries, which have limited rotation options and forced several players into unfamiliar roles.

Slot has repeatedly highlighted the absence of specific player profiles, particularly direct wingers capable of consistently winning one-on-one situations.

Despite these issues, Liverpool have shown little urgency in the January transfer window, declining to seriously pursue players such as Antoine Semenyo or Marc Guehi.

The lack of recruitment has fuelled frustration among supporters, who believe squad depth has been neglected.

Joe Gomez’s injury against Bournemouth has further exposed Liverpool’s defensive fragility, leaving Virgil van Dijk as the only confirmed fit senior centre-back.

Ibrahima Konaté remains unavailable after the tragic death of his father, compounding the club’s selection crisis.

Slot defended his team selections following the Bournemouth defeat, explaining that injuries forced him into difficult and unpopular decisions.

He praised his players’ mentality and fitness after they fought back from two goals down against one of the league’s most physically intense sides.

Slot insisted that fixture congestion and limited recovery time have taken a toll, particularly as Liverpool often rely on the same core group of players.

He contrasted the situation with last season, noting that the squad did not suffer from the same number of long-term injuries.

The manager also clarified his decision not to start Hugo Ekitike, citing concerns over workload management with limited striker options available.

Similar reasoning was applied to Jeremie Frimpong, whose energy levels visibly dropped during the match.

As a result, Slot was forced to deploy players like Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai in less familiar roles, a compromise he described as unavoidable.

Slot further explained the early substitution of Milos Kerkez, stressing it was neither tactical nor due to injury.

Performance data from Liverpool’s medical staff reportedly showed Kerkez was in a high-risk fatigue zone before kick-off.

The decision to withdraw him at half-time was made to avoid a more serious injury and preserve substitution flexibility.

Despite these explanations, criticism continues to grow, especially with former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso currently available after leaving Real Madrid.

Alonso had previously been linked with the Liverpool job following Jürgen Klopp’s departure, raising speculation among fans.

For now, however, DDM understands that Liverpool’s hierarchy remains unwilling to press the panic button.

Slot’s future appears secure in the short term, even as pressure builds and patience among supporters wears thin.

