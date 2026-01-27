UAE Says It Won’t Allow US Use Its Territory to Attack Iran

Share this:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stated that it will not permit its airspace, territory, or waters to be used for any military action against Iran, amid growing speculation about a possible United States strike.

In a statement issued on Monday and shared on X, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country would also not provide logistical support for any such operation.

The ministry stressed that the UAE remains committed to de-escalation and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard,” the statement said.

It added that dialogue, respect for international law, and adherence to state sovereignty remain the most effective means of addressing current regional crises, underscoring the UAE’s preference for diplomatic solutions.

The UAE is a key US ally in the Middle East and hosts the Al Dhafra Air Base, which accommodates thousands of American troops.

Other US partners in the region, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are also believed to share similar reservations about being drawn into a potential conflict, though they have not issued public statements.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated in recent weeks following widespread anti-government protests in Iran.

Human rights groups have reported that thousands of people have been killed during the unrest, accusing Iranian security forces of using excessive force against protesters.

Iranian authorities, however, have blamed foreign actors, including the US and Israel, for allegedly fueling the violence.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that military intervention remains an option if Iranian authorities continue to suppress protests violently.

He previously said the United States was “locked and loaded” and prepared to act if peaceful demonstrators were killed.

Reports indicate that the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with three destroyers, has moved into the Indian Ocean and is heading toward the Gulf of Oman.

Trump has also confirmed that a US naval force is deploying to the Middle East, saying Washington is closely monitoring developments in Iran.

Iran has responded with warnings of retaliation, stating that any attack would be met with a firm response.

The standoff has raised concerns across the region, as countries seek to avoid being drawn into a wider conflict while calling for restraint and diplomacy.

