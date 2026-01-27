Falana slams army over coup denial, says Nigerians deserve apology

Share this:

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has slammed the Nigerian military for failing to apologize to Nigerians after initially denying reports of a coup plot, only to later confirm the existence of an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

While speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, Falana said: “Yesterday, the military authorities ought to have apologised to Nigerians. People in authority must learn to take us seriously as a people.”

Falana stated that the military’s reversal without an apology is unacceptable and that authorities should take Nigerians seriously.

The military had announced that some officers would face a military judicial panel over the alleged coup plot, more than three months after it initially arrested 16 officers for acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations.

Falana questioned the military’s plan to try the detained officers by court martial, arguing that the allegations involve a coup plot, which should be tried in a Federal or State High Court.

Falana also condemned the alleged denial of access to legal counsel for the detained officers, insisting on their right to meet with lawyers, family members, and doctors.

He noted that up to 42 people had been arrested and called for the release of those who have not been formally indicted.

