News

Falana slams army over coup denial, says Nigerians deserve apology

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Femi Falana, SAN
Femi Falana, SAN
Share this:

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has slammed the Nigerian military for failing to apologize to Nigerians after initially denying reports of a coup plot, only to later confirm the existence of an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

While speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, Falana said: “Yesterday, the military authorities ought to have apologised to Nigerians. People in authority must learn to take us seriously as a people.”

Falana stated that the military’s reversal without an apology is unacceptable and that authorities should take Nigerians seriously.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  Boko Haram: Bill in motion to rehabilitate damaged Adamawa towns

The military had announced that some officers would face a military judicial panel over the alleged coup plot, more than three months after it initially arrested 16 officers for acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations.

Falana questioned the military’s plan to try the detained officers by court martial, arguing that the allegations involve a coup plot, which should be tried in a Federal or State High Court.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

Falana also condemned the alleged denial of access to legal counsel for the detained officers, insisting on their right to meet with lawyers, family members, and doctors.

READ ALSO:  Naira exchange rate for Monday morning, December 26, 2022

He noted that up to 42 people had been arrested and called for the release of those who have not been formally indicted.

Post Views: 114
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
UAE Says It Won’t Allow US Use Its Territory to Attack Iran
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks