VIRAL VIDEO: Moment Tinubu Stumbles During Welcome Ceremony in Turkey

Share this:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu briefly stumbled on Tuesday during an official reception parade in Turkey, an incident that was captured on video and later circulated on social media.

Video obtained by Diaspora Digital Media shows moment the Nigerian leader was walking during a ceremonial welcome organised by Turkish authorities as part of his official visit to the country.

The video footage also shows President Tinubu momentarily losing his footing before quickly regaining balance and continuing with the parade without assistance.

The brief stumble did not disrupt the programme, and the president went on to participate fully in the scheduled activities for the day.

Officials present at the event reported no injury or health concerns arising from the incident.

President Tinubu is in Turkey as part of Nigeria’s ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in trade, investment, defence cooperation and infrastructure development.

Nigeria and Turkey have maintained long-standing diplomatic ties, with cooperation between both countries expanding in recent years.

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has undertaken several foreign visits focused on attracting investment, expanding economic partnerships and reinforcing Nigeria’s international presence.

His administration has prioritised economic reforms, foreign direct investment and international cooperation as part of broader efforts to stabilise and grow the Nigerian economy.

The visit to Turkey continues with scheduled meetings between President Tinubu and Turkish officials, as well as engagements with business leaders, according to Nigeria’s official itinerary.

Watch the video footage below.

Post Views: 177