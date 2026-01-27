Police arrest two suspects over missing 16-year-old girl in Anambra

Share this:

(DDM) – The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two female suspects in connection with the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl reported missing in the state, as investigations into the case intensify.

The police confirmed that the arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by the family of the minor, who was declared missing after leaving home under unclear circumstances.

According to police sources, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly played key roles in facilitating the movement of the teenage girl out of Anambra State.

Security operatives disclosed that intelligence gathered so far indicates the missing girl may currently be in Ghana.

The police, however, stressed that efforts are ongoing to verify her exact location and ensure her safe return to Nigeria.

Officers attached to the command said the suspects were taken into custody after tracking communications and movements linked to the girl’s disappearance.

The Anambra State Police Command described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in the case.

Police investigators said they are expanding their probe to uncover whether the case involves human trafficking, child exploitation, or other related criminal networks.

Authorities noted that the age of the missing girl places the case within serious child protection and safeguarding concerns.

The command reiterated that Nigerian law strictly prohibits the unlawful movement of minors across borders without parental consent and proper documentation.

Police spokespersons emphasized that anyone found culpable would face prosecution under relevant sections of the law.

They added that the suspects are currently being interrogated to establish the full extent of their involvement.

Investigators are also working to identify additional collaborators, if any, within or outside Nigeria.

The police assured the public that collaboration with other security agencies and international partners is underway.

Sources within the command said liaison efforts with immigration authorities and foreign counterparts are ongoing.

The disappearance of the teenager has generated concern among residents and child rights advocates in Anambra State.

Community leaders expressed worry over the increasing cases of missing minors and cross-border movements.

Some residents called on parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities and associations of their children.

Child protection groups urged authorities to act swiftly to prevent potential abuse or exploitation of the minor.

They stressed that missing children are particularly vulnerable to trafficking, forced labor, and abuse.

The Anambra State Police Command used the incident to renew its warning to criminal elements targeting minors.

Police officials cautioned that anyone involved in child trafficking or abduction would face the full weight of the law.

They also appealed to members of the public with useful information to assist the investigation.

The command encouraged citizens to report suspicious movements or activities involving minors to the nearest police station.

Security experts noted that cross-border crimes require coordinated intelligence and rapid response.

They emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in tackling crimes involving minors.

Observers said the case highlights broader concerns about child safety and migration risks in the region.

They urged policymakers to strengthen awareness campaigns on child protection and safe migration.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting vulnerable persons, especially children.

Authorities assured the family of the missing girl that all necessary steps are being taken to locate her.

They also appealed for calm as investigations continue.

The command stated that updates would be provided as new developments emerge.

The case remains under active investigation.

Police maintained that ensuring the safety and recovery of the minor remains their top priority.

Residents of Anambra State expressed hope that the girl would be found unharmed.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the need for vigilance and community cooperation.

Law enforcement agencies urged the public to trust the investigative process.

As the search continues, the Anambra State Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on crimes against children.

Officials concluded by reaffirming their resolve to dismantle any network involved in the case.

