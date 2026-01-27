FG Warns Employers Against Unsafe Workplaces

Share this:

(DDM) – The Federal Government has issued a strong warning to employers across Nigeria, directing them to prioritise workplace safety or face stiff sanctions, including prosecution, as authorities intensify efforts to reduce accidents, injuries, and deaths in work environments.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over recurring workplace incidents in factories, construction sites, oil and gas facilities, and other high-risk sectors, where poor safety standards continue to endanger workers’ lives.

Government officials said employers have a legal and moral obligation to provide safe, healthy, and hazard-free working conditions for their employees, stressing that negligence will no longer be tolerated.

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment disclosed that it is stepping up inspections nationwide to ensure strict compliance with occupational health and safety regulations.

According to the ministry, recent assessments revealed widespread violations of safety rules, including lack of protective equipment, poor machinery maintenance, and inadequate emergency response measures.

Officials noted that many employers place profit above human safety, a practice the government described as unacceptable and unlawful.

The ministry warned that organisations found guilty of exposing workers to unsafe conditions would face penalties ranging from fines to closure of facilities, depending on the severity of violations.

Authorities also confirmed that repeat offenders could be prosecuted under existing labour and safety laws.

The government emphasised that workplace accidents not only claim lives but also reduce productivity, increase healthcare costs, and place additional burdens on families and the national economy.

Labour experts within the ministry explained that preventable incidents account for a significant percentage of workplace injuries recorded annually.

They stressed that basic safety measures, when properly implemented, can drastically reduce risks.

The Federal Government said it is shifting its approach from reactive enforcement to preventive regulation.

Officials explained that the new focus places greater emphasis on risk assessment, early hazard identification, and continuous safety training for workers and management.

Employers were urged to conduct regular safety audits and invest in modern equipment that meets safety standards.

The ministry also encouraged organisations to establish internal safety committees and reporting mechanisms to address risks promptly.

Government representatives said workers should feel empowered to report unsafe practices without fear of victimisation.

They warned employers against intimidating or dismissing staff who raise safety concerns.

The government reaffirmed that whistleblower protections apply to workplace safety reports.

Labour unions welcomed the renewed warning, describing it as a necessary step to curb the culture of neglect in many workplaces.

Union leaders said countless workers have suffered injuries or lost their lives due to employers’ refusal to comply with safety regulations.

They called on the government to ensure that enforcement actions are consistent and transparent.

Civil society organisations also urged authorities to publish the names of companies sanctioned for safety violations to promote accountability.

They argued that public disclosure would serve as a deterrent to other employers.

The Federal Government said it will continue to collaborate with state governments, labour unions, and professional bodies to strengthen workplace safety enforcement.

Officials added that Nigeria’s commitment to international labour standards requires strict adherence to occupational safety principles.

They noted that protecting workers’ lives remains central to sustainable economic growth.

The ministry announced plans to expand awareness campaigns targeting employers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

It explained that many small businesses lack adequate knowledge of safety obligations.

Training programmes and guidelines will be rolled out to bridge that gap.

The government reiterated that ignorance of the law will not excuse non-compliance.

Authorities urged employers to act proactively and avoid sanctions by meeting safety requirements.

They concluded that a safe workplace is not optional but a fundamental right of every worker.

The Federal Government assured Nigerians that it remains committed to enforcing safety laws and protecting the dignity of labour across the country.

