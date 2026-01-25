News

US State of Georgia Grants Nnamdi Kanu Honorary Citizenship, Goodwill Ambassador

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu
Share this:

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been conferred with Honorary Citizenship of the State of Georgia in the United States and designated an Outstanding Citizen to be accorded the status of a Goodwill Ambassador.

The recognition was contained in a proclamation issued by Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, on behalf of the Republican-controlled U.S. state.

According to the proclamation, dated January 16, 2026, Kanu is to be recognised as an Honorary Georgia Citizen and accorded “every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia” wherever he may travel or reside.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  Elder statesman, Edwin Clark loses younger brother

The proclamation was formally presented on Friday, January 23, 2026, in Milledgeville, one of Georgia’s capital cities, by State Representative Gab Okoye.

Former Nigerian Consul General to South Africa, Ambassador Uche Ajulu-Okeke, received the certificate on behalf of the detained IPoB leader.

Speaking at the event, Ajulu-Okeke described Kanu as “Africa’s most famous political prisoner and a global prisoner of conscience.”

The proclamation reads in part:

“I, Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State of the State of Georgia, do hereby proclaim Nnamdi Okwu Kanu as an Honorary Georgia Citizen.

READ ALSO:  NASS suspends plenary to honour Buhari

“May this Outstanding Citizen be accorded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside.”

Kanu is currently serving a life sentence at the Sokoto Correctional Centre following his conviction by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He was tried and convicted on charges related to treasonable offences, which he has consistently denied.

His legal team and the leadership of IPoB have maintained that the charges were brought under laws they argue are non-existent, and have vowed to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal.

READ ALSO:  Student loan: NELFUND postpones application process

Kanu was arrested in Kenya in 2021 and subsequently extradited to Nigeria in what his supporters have described as an extraordinary rendition during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The latest recognition from the State of Georgia comes amid renewed calls by IPoB and its supporters for his release, both within Nigeria and in the international community.

Post Views: 71
Share this:
Previous article
Japa: Nigeria Needs 300,000 Doctors But Has Only 40,000
Next article
Deadly Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits India, 5 Infected, 100 Quarantined
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

LIVE: Arsenal vs Manchester United

LIVE UPDATES
X
Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks