VIDEO: Moment US Rep. Ilhan Omar Was Attacked With Syringe at Minneapolis Town Hall

Share this:

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was targeted with an unknown liquid during a town hall event on Tuesday, officials said.

Video obtained by Diaspora Digital Media shows when unknown substance was reportedly sprayed at her from a syringe by an attendee.

Omar was uninjured and continued to speak at the event.

“I’m ok. I’m a survivor, so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win,” Omar wrote on social media following the incident.

The attacker, identified as 55-year-old Anthony James Kazmierczak, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault. Authorities are conducting forensic tests on the substance.

Video footage shows security personnel wrestling Kazmierczak out of the venue as he shouted that Omar was “pitting us against each other.”

The town hall was attended by about 100 people in north Minneapolis and focused on federal immigration enforcement following two fatal shootings of US citizens by immigration officials this month.

Omar, a Democrat representing Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, called for abolishing ICE and called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment, remarks made shortly before the attack occurred.

Omar’s response to the disruption emphasized resilience.

“We’re gonna keep talking. Just give me ten minutes. Please don’t let them have the show,” she said. Another attendee praised her for continuing the town hall despite the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the attack, stating: “Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis.

We can disagree without putting people at risk… This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city.”

Omar, the first Somali-American and one of the first two Muslim American women elected to Congress, has faced heightened attention due to her political positions and immigration advocacy.

Some local observers link the increased federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota to tensions stemming from President Donald Trump’s criticism of Omar.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation while law enforcement continues its inquiry.

Watch the video below.

Post Views: 48