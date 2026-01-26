WATCH: Tension as FCTA Workers Protest, Chase Wike’s Convoy in Abuja

Share this:

There was tension in parts of Abuja on Monday after aggrieved workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) reportedly confronted and chased the motorcade of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, during a protest over unresolved welfare and salary issues.

A video obtained by Diaspora Digital Media showed striking workers gathering along the route as the minister’s convoy passed through the area.

The protesters, who had been on an indefinite strike, were seen chanting and moving toward the vehicles while calling attention to their demands.

The workers embarked on the industrial action last week, citing the authorities’ alleged failure to address long-standing labour, salary, and welfare concerns. The strike has resulted in the shutdown of activities across several major government offices within the Federal Capital Territory.

Following the commencement of the strike, Minister Wike approached the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) to challenge the action taken by the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC).

Court documents indicate that the suit, marked NICN/ABJ/17/2026, was filed at the Abuja division of the NICN and is scheduled to be heard today. The claimants in the case are the FCT Minister and the FCTA, while the defendants are the President of JUAC, Rifkatu Iortyer, and the union’s Secretary-General, Abdullahi Saleh, sued in their representative capacities.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the FCTA nor the workers’ union had issued an official statement on Monday’s confrontation.

