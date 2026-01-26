News

WATCH: Tension as FCTA Workers Protest, Chase Wike’s Convoy in Abuja

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike
Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike
Share this:

There was tension in parts of Abuja on Monday after aggrieved workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) reportedly confronted and chased the motorcade of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, during a protest over unresolved welfare and salary issues.

A video obtained by Diaspora Digital Media showed striking workers gathering along the route as the minister’s convoy passed through the area.

The protesters, who had been on an indefinite strike, were seen chanting and moving toward the vehicles while calling attention to their demands.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  Ekiti: Bandits kill daughter, release mother after collecting N10m ransom

The workers embarked on the industrial action last week, citing the authorities’ alleged failure to address long-standing labour, salary, and welfare concerns. The strike has resulted in the shutdown of activities across several major government offices within the Federal Capital Territory.

Following the commencement of the strike, Minister Wike approached the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) to challenge the action taken by the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC).

Court documents indicate that the suit, marked NICN/ABJ/17/2026, was filed at the Abuja division of the NICN and is scheduled to be heard today. The claimants in the case are the FCT Minister and the FCTA, while the defendants are the President of JUAC, Rifkatu Iortyer, and the union’s Secretary-General, Abdullahi Saleh, sued in their representative capacities.

READ ALSO:  Bauchi Gov Fires Women Affairs Commissioner in Suprise Move

As of the time of filing this report, neither the FCTA nor the workers’ union had issued an official statement on Monday’s confrontation.

Watch the video below.

Post Views: 171
Share this:
Previous article
Kidnappers kill police Inspector during rescue operation in Oyo
Next article
Egungun of Lagos Splashes ₦350 Million on Luxury 5 Bedroom Mansion in Lekki
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks