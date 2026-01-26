Kidnappers kill police Inspector during rescue operation in Oyo

Share this:

A police inspector was killed while trying to rescue a kidnap victim, Haruna Lawal, in Oyo State’s Olorunda Village.

Lawal was abducted by armed men who escaped with his motorcycle, but was later rescued alive with a head injury and is receiving medical attention.

The police have launched a manhunt for the attackers, with some believed to have sustained bullet injuries.

A statement issued by Oyo police spokesman, Olayinka Ayanlade said:

“The command wishes to inform the general public of the successful rescue of a kidnapped victim following the swift and coordinated response of police operatives, reflecting the command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property.

“On January 24, 2026, at about 0210 hours, the command received a distress call from Alimot (female) of Ojongbodu Area, Oyo State, reporting that suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons had invaded her brother’s residence.

“During the invasion, the assailants abducted Haruna Lawal (male) of Olorunda Village via Oyo and escaped with his motorcycle to an unknown location.

“Upon receipt of the report and acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, operatives of the command immediately swung into action and deployed to the area. The prompt response and aggressive bush-combing operation exerted pressure on the suspects.

“As police operatives advanced into the area with patrol vans and sirens, the kidnappers, realising that security forces were closing in on them, abandoned the victim and fled. The kidnapped victim was consequently rescued alive.

“During the attack, an inspector, while courageously repelling the attack, paid the supreme price in the line of duty. Immediately after this information was received, the Commissioner of Police ordered an immediate manhunt and a comprehensive investigation into the attack. Preliminary findings indicate that some of the attackers sustained bullet injuries, and operatives are currently on their trail.

“The victim sustained a head injury during the ordeal and was promptly conveyed to the General Hospital, Oyo, where he is currently receiving appropriate medical attention.

“The swift rescue, achieved within hours of the abduction, underscores the professionalism, vigilance, and dedication of the state police command in responding decisively to threats against public safety,” the PPRO stated.

He added that efforts had been intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects, while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Ayanlade, therefore, reassured members of the public of the command’s resolve to ensure that criminals find no hiding place in the state and urged continued cooperation through the provision of timely and credible information.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, appreciates the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his continuous leadership, strategic guidance, and unwavering support.

“The CP also commends the gallant officers and operatives who carried out the operation, in collaboration with strategic partners, for their courage, professionalism, and commitment to duty,” he added.

