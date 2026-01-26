Former Police IG Okiro endorses Tinubu for second term

Share this:

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, describing his administration as “courageous, reform-driven and unprecedented”.

Okiro spoke on Sunday with journalists in Ibadan, saying Tinubu assumed office amid daunting challenges and has continued addressing them through “carefully sequenced and gradual policy decisions”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okiro was in Ibadan to endorse Tinubu and inaugurate Grassroots Mobilisation for Tinubu to strengthen nationwide engagement.

He said Tinubu’s cross-sector policies were yielding results after “difficult but necessary choices”, expressing confidence that reforms would reposition Nigeria for growth before the first term ends.

Okiro cited Tinubu’s record as Lagos State governor, saying past achievements showed leadership capacity and offered insight into “what Nigerians should expect after eight years”.

He said no Nigerian President had governed with similar boldness, citing fuel subsidy removal, which “initially caused hardship but is stabilising the economy”.

Okiro urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, saying sustained backing would help Tinubu consolidate reforms and “take Nigeria to its destination”.

Okiro, the Maradin Hausawa of Ibadanland, also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Sarkin Sasa.

On security, he expressed optimism that ongoing interventions would curb insecurity, commending the President’s efforts and assuring that current strategies would reduce criminality nationwide.

He recalled working with Tinubu as Lagos governor, attributing the state’s relative peace to a robust security architecture that continues influencing safety outcomes.

He was accompanied by leaders from youth and elders’ forums, including the National Coordinator of the Northern Youth and Elder’s Awareness Forum, Alhaji Mahmud Sani-Yerima, and other zonal coordinators.

